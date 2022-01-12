BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 470 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 11), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 24,388.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:18am.

The report marked 118 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 33 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December. So far no COVID deaths have been reported in January.

Meanwhile, the 470 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,735, as follows:

  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases
  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases
  • Jan 7 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 8 - 416 new cases
  • Jan 9 - 513 new cases
  • Jan 10 - 468 new cases
  • Jan 11 - 470 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 43 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,276 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 712 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 3,981 people were under medical care or supervision, 330 more than the 3,651 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 20,407 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 291 more than the 20,116 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 47 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 289 to 293.

According to the report for Jan 11, there are three ‘Red’ patients (+1), 379 ‘Yellow’ patients (-25) and 185 ‘Green’ patients (+10) in care.

A further 706 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-6), and 293 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+4), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 11 also marked that of 2,577 hospital beds in total available (+41), 1,566 were occupied (-16).

