THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket traffic braces for Loy Krathong

PHUKET: motorists are being warned of traffic delays tonight as people across the island celebrate annual Loy Krathong festival tonight (Nov 22).

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 November 2018, 12:46PM

Thousands of people across Phuket tonight will celebrate Loy Krathong. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Thousands of people across Phuket tonight will celebrate Loy Krathong. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Roads throughout the heart of Phuket Town will close at 6pm for a parade starting from the Sanamchai field in front of Phuket Provincial Hall on Surin Rd.

The parade will course right onto Narisorn Rd, turn left onto Montree Rd, pass Surin Circle on Phuket Rd and continue directly onto Saphan Hin.

People are invited to start floating their krathong from 7:30pm

Phuket City Traffic Police have urged motorists not wanting to become entangled in any traffic delays to avoid the area.

Traffic Police officers will be stationed at each major intersection along the route to help alleviate traffic congestion.

In Patong, the Loy Krathong parade will start at 6:30pm on Thaweewong Rd (the beach road) at the southern end of the beach and arrive on Bangla Rd at 6:50pm.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while the parade continues.

Loy Krathong is one of the most important days in the Thai calendar, occurring on the full moon day of the 12th lunar month, during the ‘high water’ season when water overflows the banks of rivers and canals.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

During the annual Thai festival, people floating krathong – traditionally on rivers, but now also on any body of water. Krathong are floating ornamental objects, traditionally made from banana leaves and flowers, on which candles, incense and other small items are placed to be given as an offering to the river goddess Phra Mae Khongkha in the hope of bringing good fortune.

The Phuket Marine Office has issued a notice for all marine transport operators to observe safety protocols for Loy Krathong festivities, including reminding boat captains not to be drunk at the helm. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Lt Gen Chalit Thinthanee has ordered police aacross Phuket to ramp up their efforts for safety, security and protection during the Loy Krathong Festival. (See story here.)

With Loy Krathong coinciding Chinese Yi Peng Festival, many people tonight will launch Khom Loy (‘sky lanterns’) and fireworks as part of the festivities.

However, a ban has been issued on launching Khom Loy or fireworks near Phuket International Airport as a safety precaution for aircraft landing or taking off from the facility.

Individuals releasing Khom Loy or fireworks and drones in the surrounding area of the airfield will be guilty of the following offences:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ‘hurting tourism’
Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong
Phuket Opinion: A question of faith
Bonfire of the Gods: Phuket Vegetarian Festival draws to a close
Police warn of more Veg Fest traffic jams in Phuket Town
Phuket Governor meets Chinese Vice Consul-General, ‘Phoenix’ salvage discussed
Patong bars to be respectful for Rama 9 remembrance this weekend
Phuket City Municipality invites all to 2018 Veg Fest
Chinese choose other options for Golden Week
Drug use eclipses Full Moon party
Sri Thep proposed as World Heritage Site
India’s billion-dollar battle

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant

 