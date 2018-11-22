PHUKET: motorists are being warned of traffic delays tonight as people across the island celebrate annual Loy Krathong festival tonight (Nov 22).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 November 2018, 12:46PM

Thousands of people across Phuket tonight will celebrate Loy Krathong. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Roads throughout the heart of Phuket Town will close at 6pm for a parade starting from the Sanamchai field in front of Phuket Provincial Hall on Surin Rd.

The parade will course right onto Narisorn Rd, turn left onto Montree Rd, pass Surin Circle on Phuket Rd and continue directly onto Saphan Hin.

People are invited to start floating their krathong from 7:30pm

Phuket City Traffic Police have urged motorists not wanting to become entangled in any traffic delays to avoid the area.

Traffic Police officers will be stationed at each major intersection along the route to help alleviate traffic congestion.

In Patong, the Loy Krathong parade will start at 6:30pm on Thaweewong Rd (the beach road) at the southern end of the beach and arrive on Bangla Rd at 6:50pm.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while the parade continues.

Loy Krathong is one of the most important days in the Thai calendar, occurring on the full moon day of the 12th lunar month, during the ‘high water’ season when water overflows the banks of rivers and canals.

During the annual Thai festival, people floating krathong – traditionally on rivers, but now also on any body of water. Krathong are floating ornamental objects, traditionally made from banana leaves and flowers, on which candles, incense and other small items are placed to be given as an offering to the river goddess Phra Mae Khongkha in the hope of bringing good fortune.

The Phuket Marine Office has issued a notice for all marine transport operators to observe safety protocols for Loy Krathong festivities, including reminding boat captains not to be drunk at the helm. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Lt Gen Chalit Thinthanee has ordered police aacross Phuket to ramp up their efforts for safety, security and protection during the Loy Krathong Festival. (See story here.)

With Loy Krathong coinciding Chinese Yi Peng Festival, many people tonight will launch Khom Loy (‘sky lanterns’) and fireworks as part of the festivities.

However, a ban has been issued on launching Khom Loy or fireworks near Phuket International Airport as a safety precaution for aircraft landing or taking off from the facility.

Individuals releasing Khom Loy or fireworks and drones in the surrounding area of the airfield will be guilty of the following offences:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000. (See story here.)