Mr Thanee Chougcho, Director of Phuket International Airport, revealed that during the Loy Krathong festival of every year, we can see many of the Khom Loy (lantern), Khom Kwan (balloon) and fireworks from hotels or local celebrations surrounding the airport. This creates a high risk of serious accident to in-flight aircraft.

Safety

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 November 2018, 10:15AM

Ban on airborne festival celebrations surrounding the airport

The aircraft are at a low level, resulting in a risk that a Kom Loy or Kom Kwan may be sucked into the engine and sparks from the object could cause serious accidents to the aircraft.

Therefore, Mr Thanee would like to cooperate with all sectors to be careful in releasing Kom Loy and Kom Kwan or any other similar objects up into the air over the festival period.

Individuals releasing Kom Loy, Kom Kwan, fireworks and drones in the surrounding area of the airfield will be guilty of the following offenses:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000.