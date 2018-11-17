THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ban on Loy Krathong lanterns near Phuket International Airport

Mr Thanee Chougcho, Director of Phuket International Airport, revealed that during the Loy Krathong festival of every year, we can see many of the Khom Loy (lantern), Khom Kwan (balloon) and fireworks from hotels or local celebrations surrounding the airport. This creates a high risk of serious accident to in-flight aircraft.

Safety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 November 2018, 10:15AM

Ban on airborne festival celebrations surrounding the airport

Ban on airborne festival celebrations surrounding the airport

The aircraft are at a low level, resulting in a risk that a Kom Loy or Kom Kwan may be sucked into the engine and sparks from the object could cause serious accidents to the aircraft.

Therefore, Mr Thanee would like to cooperate with all sectors to be careful in releasing Kom Loy and Kom Kwan or any other similar objects up into the air over the festival period.

Individuals releasing Kom Loy, Kom Kwan, fireworks and drones in the surrounding area of the airfield will be guilty of the following offenses:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Jor12 | 21 November 2018 - 09:31:07 

Sad to read that some people have no excitement in their lives. Their excitement is to complain on PN comments section about those who do. Festivals are unique and fabulous celebrations celebrated all around the world; where millions of people gather partyng, drinking and having the time of their lives...experiencing life the way it should be lived. Rubbish is cleared away, so no problem.

Timothy | 21 November 2018 - 08:43:50 

Dek, the article was about flying lanterns. Why don't you comment on that issue?? As per usual, you only try to slag others. Calling people "white supremist. racists, etc. What is your valued opinion on the topic of the article? Do you think it's okay for these stupid, mega polluting lanterns to continue to be allowed, or can you think about the environment instead of money?

Kurt | 20 November 2018 - 15:22:24 

Actually, about floating kratongs, in de past there were just a few in villages, But now look the next day at Naiharn Lake. The left over pollution is enormous. How much is the budget to clean the Lake and the beaches?

DeKaaskopp | 20 November 2018 - 15:22:00 

Timi,if you would be a little bit more attentive,you would have seen that my response wasn't regarding your comment.

Timothy | 20 November 2018 - 09:27:26 

Dek, my comment was in regards to the article about the flying lanterns not the floating Kratongs, which are mostly collected the next day. The flying lanterns are not a traditional part of the festival. They are a relatively new addition and just a way for locals to get more cash from tourists. They can fly miles out to sea and drop. That's ok with you? Mayor of cuckoo land.

Pauly44 | 19 November 2018 - 18:07:55 

Thailand needs to wake up and realize its part of the world and  international community, most countries are making huge efforts to minimize environmental damage whereas Thailand and Thai's are the exact opposite, it appears the resident apologist likes living in a dysfunctional polluting unnecessary society!

DeKaaskopp | 19 November 2018 - 16:28:55 

" Ban them kratongs everywhere" Those floats are the most characteristic items of this traditional festival.After the veg.festival Loy Kratong comes under fire now.Anything some expats don't want to change here to turn this place into their cloud cuckoo land?

Timothy | 18 November 2018 - 09:39:04 

I agree about the flying lanterns. Last New Years I was on Bangtao Beach. There must have been 10,000 of those stupid things lit and sent flying over the ocean. These are the type of things that will kill turtles and other marine life. Yet, they are only worried about near the airport. Wake up idiots!

Galong | 17 November 2018 - 15:28:12 

Ban them kratongs everywhere! They cause environmental damage both on land and in the sea.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Phuket lifeguards to hold water safety training for kids ahead of annual Patong lifesaving carnival
Phuket Navy base gets new Commander
Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill
Appeal launched for Irish tourist after ‘horrific’ Phuket road accident
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Phuket road resurfacing sees at least 20 injured, nine in one night
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito
Workplace safety plan a hazard, say critics

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential

 