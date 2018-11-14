THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong

PHUKET: More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) for Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Lt Gen Chalit Thinthanee to order them to ramp up their efforts during the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival.

tourismcrimeculturepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 November 2018, 11:04AM

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong festival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong festival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 280 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 13) ahead of the upcoming Loy Krathong fstival to be held next week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Also present were Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Chalit Kaewyarat, while forming the ranks of the assembly were officers the Phuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police, and others.

Gen Chalit ordered all police in Phuket to be on standby in case of emergency and to strengthen their stance in preserving the lives and property of citizens during the upcoming festivities.

“The important measure is to raise security to prevent crime, which should not happen during the Loy Krathong,” he said.

Gen Chalit, who presided over the assembly, added, “From today onwards officers will be on the ready to ensure the safety of people and keep the law strictly. During this period we will continue to carry out the arrests of criminals and prevent crime in general.”

Loy Krathong is one of the most important days in the Thai calendar, occurring on the full moon day of the 12th lunar month, during the ‘high water’ season when water overflows the banks of rivers and canals.

During the annual Thai festival, people floating krathong – traditionally on rivers, but now also on any body of water. Krathong are floating ornamental objects, traditionally made from banana leaves and flowers, on which candles, incense and other small items are placed to be given as an offering to the river goddess Phra Mae Khongkha in the hope of bringing good fortune.

Last year, the Interior Ministry laid down the law and warned that anyone caught using fireworks, firecrackers or other prohibited items during Loy Krathong faced up to three years in prison and a B60,000 fine. (See story here.)

So far this year no such order has been given, though authorities at Phuket International Airport have already warned that releasing khom loy – or ‘sky lanterns’ – is banned anywhere near the airport.

KRSR

Meanwhile, Rawai Municipality has announced its schedule of festivities for Loy Krathong, to be held at Nai Harn Lake Park.

Among the festivities will be a concert by Northeastern-style singer Od Lakana next Monday (Nov 19), and a concert by the band Haupan Music next Tuesday (Nov 20), with another concert by New Year Haithongkham music band next Wednesday (Nov 21).

The main festivities will be held next Thursday and Friday (Nov 22-23), as Loy Krathong itself falls on Nov 22, with competitions and fun-filled activities and concerts held from 7pm until midnight on both nights.

The final round of the Thai traditional music contest and the traditional ‘Nang Nopphamas’ beauty pageant will be held on the night of Nov 22, along with a ‘Most Creative Krathong’ contest and a concert by the Guitar Soda music band.

Festivities for Loy Krathong will be held all across the island, with other municipalities to hold their own activities, details of which are expected to be announced soon.

 

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 14 November 2018 - 16:24:33 

As many thai on Phuket go Lake Naiharn, let's see how authorities/RTP anticipate the enormous traffic passing vice versa 'Chalong Circle'.  Much of road space around there could have been 'convinient' for traffic already. The laziness/apathy to minimise problems about traffic there, it is unbelievable. Much could be better managed by now.  'Manage'?  What is that? Can y...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug use eclipses Full Moon party
Alcohol sales ban in Phuket on Oct 5, other days not yet confirmed
Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids
‘Phuket police will take action if sea gypsy kids continue begging,’ says Rawai Mayor
Phuket late-trading crackdown on Patong bars, nightclubs continues
Phuket police confirm alcohol ban for Makha Bucha holiday
Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag
Officials, police urge reports to stem Phuket graffiti outbreak
Bashed Brit couple to testify in court
B20mn in fake, contraband goods seized in Phuket, Hat Yai
School’s out on alcohol ban; Phuket Police warn of full countermeasures
Minivan owner, driver face punishment for ‘racetrack’ ride to Phuket
Avoid sex assault: Don’t dress sexy, says government
Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs
Phuket Opinion: So say the crowd?

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation

 