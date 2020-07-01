BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket tourism industry told to ‘ready for beach holiday tourists’

Phuket tourism industry told to ‘ready for beach holiday tourists’

PHUKET: Operators in Phuket’s tourism industry have been urged to prepare to receive the first international tourists in months in August as the Ministry of Tourism & Sports pursues its strategy of restarting the country’s economy, Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet told The Phuket News today (July 1).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 1 July 2020, 07:08PM

Tourism Minister Phipat (centre) speaks with Phuket Governor Narong in Bangkok. Photo: Phuket Chamber of Commerce

Tourism Minister Phipat (centre) speaks with Phuket Governor Narong in Bangkok. Photo: Phuket Chamber of Commerce

The high-ranking delegation travelled to Bangkok to present Phuket’s situation, and possible solutions, to Tourism Minister Phipat (centre). Photo: Phuket Chamber of Commerce

The high-ranking delegation travelled to Bangkok to present Phuket’s situation, and possible solutions, to Tourism Minister Phipat (centre). Photo: Phuket Chamber of Commerce

Phuket tourism industry operators were told at the meeting to prepare to receive beach holiday tourists next month. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Phuket tourism industry operators were told at the meeting to prepare to receive beach holiday tourists next month. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting in Bangkok. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting in Bangkok. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Phuket tourism industry operators were told at the meeting to prepare to receive beach holiday tourists next month. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Phuket tourism industry operators were told at the meeting to prepare to receive beach holiday tourists next month. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Phuket tourism industry operators were told at the meeting to prepare to receive beach holiday tourists next month. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

Phuket tourism industry operators were told at the meeting to prepare to receive beach holiday tourists next month. Photo: Ministry of Tourism & Sports

The proposal to build a public-private medical tourism facility at the far northern tip of the island was well received by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Tourism Minister Phipat, said PCC President Mr Thanusak. Image: PR Phuket

The proposal to build a public-private medical tourism facility at the far northern tip of the island was well received by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Tourism Minister Phipat, said PCC President Mr Thanusak. Image: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Thanusak along with Phuket Governor Narong Woonchiew were in Bangkok on Monday to attend a meeting led by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, after which Minister Phiphat announced the new “beach tourists campaign", Mr Thanusak explained.

Also joining the meeting were Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol and business representatives from the island, he added.

“Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat told us that we must be ready to host beach holidays. Phuket is one of five island destinations in Thailand chosen to launch the campaign,” Mr Thanusak explained.

“Thailand will open for foreign tourists to come to the country in August,” he added.

“This is earlier than the previous plans, which would not restart  inbound tourism until September or October,” he noted.

Mr Phipat understood the importance of tourism for Phuket, Mr Thanusak assured. 

“By Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Phuket relies on tourism for revenues than any other industry,” he said.

However, Mr Thanusak remains reserved about his expectations for tourism to restart as early as next month, and maintains that domestic tourism will return first.

“I expect that people will only start coming to Phuket when the government starts distributing its subsidised travel scheme,” he said.

Thanyapura Health 360

The push for Phuket to prepare for international tourists comes as the ban on all inbound international commercial passenger flights expired at midnight last night, with six groups of foreigners allowed to enter Thailand as of today (July 1).

 

However,  Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo told The Phuket News that so far there has been no expression of interest from airlines resuming international flights to Phuket.

“Zero airlines have booked slots for international flights to land in Phuket,” he said.

“I think they will come later, and this all depends on the central government’s decisions,” he added. 

Mr Thanusak and Governor Narong also presented the proposal to build a public-private medical tourism facility at the far northern tip of the island.

The proposal was also presented to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Public Health Minister, at a separate meeting.

“Both Mr Anutin and Mr Phiphat liked the idea and accepted the proposal for further consideration.” Mr Thanusak said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Schools are now open as Thailand travel ban lifted! July 27 now a holiday? || July 1
Patong motorbike thieves arrested
Water supply outage to affect large areas of Thalang, Koh Kaew
More than 80 gamblers arrested in raids
Phuket schools reopen to ‘new normal’
July 27 gets nod as Songrkan substitute holiday
EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners set to return to Thailand as Bangla readies for soft opening! || June 30
China passes sweeping Hong Kong security law
Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31
Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists
Bangla readies for soft reopening
Beach tourists eyed for August
Bangkok Air resumes Phuket flights
China forcibly sterilises Uighurs to control population

 

Phuket community
More than 80 gamblers arrested in raids

Bad night for Phuket officials who are corrupt and failed their duties. Gone are the regular fat bro...(Read More)

Bangla readies for soft reopening

HUH, we all red in PN the list with 22 rules, announced last week, and the Patong Mayor not received...(Read More)

Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists

3 TESTS! before, during after treatment, Wow! So what will happen in that hospital if the 2nd or 3rd...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

Mr.HubertK, I know about good Friday, the Friday prior Easter. What about Good Friday? I believe St...(Read More)

Bangla readies for soft reopening

Opening for who? As long as they not stop the quarantine and open more the skies to moreles safe cou...(Read More)

Beach tourists eyed for August

So (and sorry if I missed it in the article), does it mean that the tourists will not be allowed to ...(Read More)

EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

Thailand deemed to be a safe country ? Is this fake news ? Are there no experts in Europe ? Accordin...(Read More)

Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31

Better to be safe than sorry as other countries are finding out....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners set to return to Thailand as Bangla readies for soft opening! || June 30

Any report yet as to how many case of the Wuhan virus have come out of the numerous outbreaks across...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

....carefully made my way straight ahead and was abused by a Thai motorcyclist (lol). As it turns ou...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Binomo
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 