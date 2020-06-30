Kata Rocks
Beach tourists eyed for August

BANGKOK: Phuket and Phi Phi Island are two of five locations targeted to host beach holidays as early as next month as the government is working with designated destinations to accommodate tourists under the travel bubble scheme, says the Tourism and Sport Ministry.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 June 2020, 02:00PM

A tourist plays on Patong Beach. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

"There are signs Thailand may restart the international market again in August, earlier than previously expected in September or October, as Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak asked the ministry to prepare for tourism to reopen," said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reports the Bangkok Post today (June 30).

He said the first batch of international arrivals can visit these destinations on a quota basis, depending on the capabilities for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and the healthcare capacity in each province.

Five destinations in three provinces are being discussed for pilot projects to test the ability of the tourism sector to cope with the outbreak: Phuket, Koh Phi Phi in Krabi, and Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, Koh Tao in Surat Thani.

International flights from countries that have travel bubble agreements with the Thai government should fly directly to those provinces. If these tourists transit in Bangkok, tourists won’t be allowed to leave the airport, said Mr Phiphat.

“We have to start tentatively with provinces where GDP relies heavily on tourism revenue, which means communities will not oppose incoming guests,” he said.

If this model proves successful in August, Thailand can expand tourism destinations available for international tourists to other provinces.

Even with the phased reopening for the international market, Mr Phiphat said total foreign arrivals this year may not exceed 10 million. The figure stands at 6.7mn and attracting 1mn guests per month has become impossible, he said.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, chief executive of Thai AirAsia (TAA), said the airline is planning to boost the domestic market by introducing an "air ticket buffet" called unlimited passes worth B2,999 for domestic routes.

Binomo

The sales target is 100,000 passes from June 29 until July 5, with a travel window from July 20 to Dec 17.

This is the first time TAA has used this type of promotion to mitigate its financial stagnancy.

TAA will increase domestic flights to 140 flights per day from July, up from 80 flights at present.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said after the Cabinet approves the tourism stimulus packages in a meeting on Tuesday, hotel and airline operators can register in the system as service providers on July 1. Tourists can use the benefits from mid-July.

He said domestic tourism has seen positive signs after four phases of relaxation nationwide. To find clear indicators for business, the agency will use a stress test to measure hotel occupancy in each region, said Mr Yuthasak.

This test has found the overall occupancy rate in Thailand has to exceed 27.9% for the business stay afloat.

"Thai tourism has overcome its rock bottom, when occupancy rates plunged to 0-5%," he said. "We have to boost domestic demand to drive occupancy rates above the critical point." 

– Narumon Kasemsuk
and Dusida Worrachaddejchai

Phuket community
Thailand to lift ban on international flights Wednesday

Err.. what? The gov. here seems intent on keeping the population as confused as possible and article...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Cool! If you have to stop speeding, then can you also stop at the red light, wear a helmet, use the...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

Mr.Kurt, every country has his customs/restrictions. One example would be "Good Friday" in...(Read More)

CAAT defines 11 categories of people allowed to enter Thailand by flight

Well, airlines now can make their plan with flying to Thailand. Not so many passengers, reading the ...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

Mr.Kurt, it doesn't matter when someone start to help.Many of those who helped at the beginning ...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

Mr.HubertK, face reality. The richest Thai institutions (Thai Banks) are the last in line in Thailan...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

The brainless Phuket deadly road speeding exists by the grace of not functioning government road saf...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Phuket has already many years a road speed camera system to catch speed violators and send them a fi...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Due to lack of maintenance these things will be out of operation in a few months. Same like many of ...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

@HubertK. Not buying/drinking alcohol because religious believe must come from persons heart. Not di...(Read More)

 

