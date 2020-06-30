CAAT defines 11 categories of people allowed to enter Thailand by flight

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has defined 11 categories of persons who will be allowed to enter Thailand by aircraft after midnight tonight (00:01am July 1).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 June 2020, 09:26AM

The definitions came in the “The Notification on Conditions for International Flight Permit to Thailand” issued by CAAT Director General Chula Sukmanop yesterday (June 29).

The notification reads as follows:

In reference to the previous notifications of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand issued since 3 April 2020 imposing temporary ban on all international flights entering Thailand for the prevention and control of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID – 19) Pandemic, as the present situation of COVID–19 in many foreign countries remains severe, it is necessary to impose measures to restrict the travel to the Kingdom of Thailand in accordance with the screening capability of the competent officers or the communicable disease control officers in order to efficiently control and prevent the new epidemic in the Kingdom.

By virtue of Section 27 and 28 of the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand hereby issues the notification on the conditions for permitting aircrafts to fly over, fly into or out of, and take off or land in the Kingdom as follows:

1. The following aircraft will be allowed to fly over, fly into or out of, and take off from or land at an international airport in the Kingdom when permit is given by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand:

State or military aircraft

Emergency landing flights

Technical landing flights without disembarkation

Humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights

Repatriation flights

Cargo flights

2. Permit for passenger aircraft will be given by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for flying over, flying into or out of, and taking off or landing at an international airport in the Kingdom only if the passengers or persons on board are one of the following categories:

Thai nationals Persons with exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, as necessary. Such consideration, permission or invitation may be subject to specified conditions and time limits. Non-Thai nationals who are a spouse, parents, or children of a Thai national. Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid certificate of residence, or permission to take up residence in the Kingdom Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid work permit or are allowed to work in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children. Carriers of necessary goods, subject to immediate return after completion. Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission, and have a specified date and time for return. Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including the parents or guardians of the students. Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their attendants. However, this shall not include medical treatment for COVID–19. Individuals in diplomatic missions, consular affairs, international organizations, government representatives, foreign government agencies working in Thailand, or individual in other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including their spouse, parents, or children. Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country. .

3. Aircraft and passengers or persons entering the Kingdom under No.2 must comply with the conditions, time limits and rules of the authorized persons under the Thai immigration law, communicable diseases law, air navigation law, and the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation in force, for prevention of the disease and the organization of the number of persons entering Thailand in accordance with the screening capability of the competent officers or the communicable disease control officers, and the arrangement of quarantine facilities

This notification shall be effective from 1 July B.E. 2563 (2020), 00:01 Thailand local time onwards.