BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled

Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has announced a plan for the government to develop an international medical centre to be built on 140 rai near the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai, at the northernmost tip of the island.

tourismhealthCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 June 2020, 11:57AM

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

An artist’s impression of what the international medical hub centre will look like. Image: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The proposed site is 140 rai of state land beside the Tha Chatchai Police Station at the northern tip of the island. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

PR Phuket announced the plan in a post on its official Facebook page today (June 19), saying that “reporters” had explained basic details of the project.

However, The Phuket News had previously confirmed from a source that the concept was discussed on June 4 at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall attended by 16 consuls and honorary consuls in Phuket, but was unable to obtain any official confirmation of the project.

The PR Phuket report noted that the project was proposed by “Former Governor of Phuket” Phakaphong Tavipatana, along with Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthaphon, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, and Dr Thanit Sermkaew, chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) and “various sectors”, which were not identified.

The order for Governor Phakaphong to transfer to Phetchaburi province, approved by Cabinet in April, came into effect on Wednesday.

 

Phuket’s new Governor, Narong Woonchiew, who was serving as Governor of Chaiyaphum province, arrived in Phuket today (June 19).

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

The plan is to build the medical centre on state land near the That Chatchai Police Station, said the report. The site is likely to be the same area where the “international convention and exhibitions centre”, dubbed “ICEC”, was proposed more than 10 years ago.

The project is being proposed as a way of attracting more tourists to the island by “developing international medical and public health services to create safety and value-added tourism, and in line with the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2017-2021), “which places emphasis on the direction of development aimed at transitioning from a middle-income country to a high-income country with stability and a happy society”.

The report also noted that the site would reduce the distance needed to be travelled by visitors to Phuket, thus reducing risk of transmission of COVID-19, in line with “new normal” requirements to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“The project has the objective to develop Phuket as a centre for high-priced medical services connected with international tourism. The centre, as an ‘International Medical Hub in a world-class destination’, would enhance the readiness of medical infrastructure technology and medical services to support the treatment of important communicable diseases, emerging diseases, recurrent diseases, tropical diseases as well as serves as a quarantine centre for dangerous communicable diseases in accordance with international health and hygiene laws and research products on infectious diseases and diseases with significant problems,” the report said.

The project would also “provide long-term employment for people in the area and create investment opportunities in response to changes that lead to new normal, as well as to revitalize the economy by promoting health products and products linked to tourism or other service sectors,” the report added.

“If supported by a government budget, it will be both a selling point and strength of healthy tourism in Thailand and Phuket, which will draw quality tourists from around the world to Phuket,” the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 19 June 2020 - 12:23:58 

What planet are these people on?

Obviously this will never happen. It's just another vanity project with some pretty pictures for someones wall, but just imagine if they did. Imagine if they wasted all that money on another "Phuket Gateway" instead of something we desperately need like public transport or water.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket Governor arrives
Thailand rethinks its tourism strategy
Anutin wants dibs on jab
New relief package to sustain debtors
More talks urged on travel bubbles
Police hunting Myanmar man for repeated rape of 15-year-old girl 
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel used as base for Chinese gambling operation! || June 18
Phuket artists sing out ‘Lean On Me’ for COVID relief
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 18
Working from home is the new standard in Phuket
Main water supply outage in Kathu
Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches
Hotels ready for price war
Prayut launches ‘new normal’
Semi-trailer wipes out, overturns on Phuket’s busiest road

 

Phuket community
Semi-trailer wipes out, overturns on Phuket’s busiest road

Slow day JohnC??? Issues with Honda Accords??? Jeez. I used the Honda Accord as an example of a v...(Read More)

Plan for government-supported Phuket ‘International Medical Hub Centre’ unveiled

What planet are these people on? Obviously this will never happen. It's just another vanity p...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

The Thai Government talking about 'New Normal' is without realising the consequences about t...(Read More)

Anutin wants dibs on jab

I sincerely support Bob with project. Good luck with it....(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Medical tourism in Bubble agreement? Ok, I travel with health certificate to Thailand for a hip oper...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Nobody will come Kurt, nobody. They will tank the Thai economy further. Looks like the money printin...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Sorry Phuket, as the general said: 'There is no rush to engage in the regimental travel bubbles&...(Read More)

More talks urged on travel bubbles

Thai borders remain in lockdown.Clear that further than barrack travel bubbles thinking they not cam...(Read More)

Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches

Are these people so stupid and believe their insane comments? Be prepared for the tourists and even...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

DEK, I don't know about you but for me this is a negligible sum covered by my monthly cash allow...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Binomo

 