Order for Phuket Governor to transfer finally in effect

PHUKET: The order for Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to transfer out of the province became official today (June 17) as it has now been published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 June 2020, 03:56PM

The order for Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, pictured here at an event at the Phuket Vocational College yesterday, was finally published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette today (June 17) – but marked as effective from June 15. Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement in the Royal Gazette today confirmed that the Cabinet had resolved to transfer Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to Phetchaburi province, where he is to serve as governor.

Of note, the Cabinet delivered its resolution to transfer Governor Phakaphong in April, when the Governor was under heavy criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 situation in Phuket.

According to reports in the Thai media online at the time, some people said Governor Phakaphong did too little too late, while others reported that the measures he rolled out were too harsh.

The announcement in the Royal Gazette today noted that the order for Governor Phakaphong to transfer became effective two days ago – on Monday, June 15 – but did not stipulate by which date the transfer was to be concluded.

Governor Phakaphong is to be replaced by Narong Woonchiew, who up until today served as Governor of Chaiyaphum province, the announcement today noted.

Phetchaburi’s current governor, Kobchai Boonoranais, will take up the position of Governor of Chaiyaphum province.

Incoming Governor Narong is 57 years old, and is originally from Phattalung province, south of Phuket.

Governor Narong previously served as Krabi Vice Governor in 2014. 

After one year as Krabi Vice Governor, Mr Narong was transferred to take up the same position in Nakhon Ratchasima, and was promoted to the post of Governor of Chaiyaphum in 2017.

