Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

PHUKET: There seems to be a game afoot, and people are starting to smell it. Phuket yesterday passed the magical milestone of 21 days without a new confirmed COVID-19 infection that has yet to be confirmed by experts in Bangkok.

Sunday 24 May 2020, 11:09AM

Children have their temperature checked in Patong. Photo: PPHO

Children have their temperature checked in Patong. Photo: PPHO

All six cases since May 2, when three people in Bang Tao were confirmed as infected, have yet to have their test results by experts in Bangkok announced publicly.

Despite the reporting of an Italian engineer in Cherng Talay being “confirmed” as infected with COVID-19 yesterday, that “confirmation” has yet to be reported directly by the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center.

 The last time the PPHO failed to post its own daily report was with reporting of the four “confirmed” cases, including the Patong Police officer, reported by Phuket office of the Public Relations Department on May 10.

PPHO Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew only on Tuesday (May 19) confirmed that the four reported on May 10 are all awaiting confirmation by tests being carried out by Ramathibodi Hospital and the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, both in Bangkok.

However, that did seem like overkill, especially after Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha last week announced in person at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall that the four had been rechecked and found not infected.

“In the latest cases, where four infections were found, the Department of Medical Sciences repeatedly checked three times to confirm the results clearly as negative, not infected,” Dr Sathit said.

However, Dr Sathit at that same meeting did confirm that Phuket airport would open on May 16. He was wrong on that one.

Dr Thanit on Tuesday also confirmed that even the roommate of the 27-year-old Patong shopping centre staffer who was reported as a “confirmed case” earlier this week was waiting for test results from Bangkok. We would presume that the same is for the actual “confirmed case” as well.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Meanwhile, as the PPHO has yet to announce any recognition of the Italian engineer being “confirmed” as infected, all people have to go on is the new policy Dr Thanit explained on Tuesday of having cases reconfirmed by experts in the capital.

Of note, Dr Thanit on Tuesday did explain, “There will be no decisions as to whether any areas will be placed under lockdown again until those test results have been confirmed.” Of course not.

So why is the 21 days the magical number? Because only earlier this week did Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reveal that his ministry plans to discuss with the prime minister permission to allow domestic tourism to start in provinces that reported zero new cases for the past 21 days.

Further, this proposal comes as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok, which is coordinating the government’s anti-COVID campaign, will next Friday (May 29) “discuss” not only reducing the curfew further, from midnight to 4am, but also allowing more business types to reopen on June 1 under Phase 3 of easing the lockdown restrictions.

The last time the CCSA “discussed” easing of lockdown restrictions introduced to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, less than 48 hours later Phase 2 of easing the restrictions was rolled out, allowing a huge number of businesses, including shopping malls, to open.

If Phuket can make through next week without any new confirmed cases, or any of the outstanding six cases still “waiting for confirmation” by experts in Bangkok being returned as positive, then the island will qualify under Minister Phipat’s proposal.

What really boggles the mind is that even if the tests of the last two most recent cases are returned positive – if we take Deputy Health Minister Mr Sathit at his word that the four on May 10 have been confirmed as negative – what impact should these last two really have? Two confirmed cases in two weeks on an island nearly the size of Singapore is a record any place would be proud of.

This may be all just a coincidence, or it may be the result of tactical reporting and “planned serendipity”. You be the judge of that one. One thing is for sure, we will find out by the end of the coming week.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 24 May 2020 - 12:31:57 

"Planned serendipity" LOL.

We don't seem to be able to trust the numbers, so anything can be planned - 'serendipitous' or not. Why is Thailand's mortality among confirmed cases so low compared to other countries? Almost by a factor of 10. Believable?

Dicko | 24 May 2020 - 12:02:09 

The real question that needs to be asked/answered is whether the focus to reopen Phuket for tourism outweighs the need for thorough and accurate testing, tracing and reporting. If as we all suspect it's the former then sadly nothing we hear regarding infection rates can be trusted.

Kurt | 24 May 2020 - 12:01:06 

As most Covid-19 infections are imported by people returning from abroad, it would be considered to re-start everything domestically first, and see how that works out.Keep borders closed, no  arrivals from abroad. If that scenario works out well, than open borders for passport holders of countries were Covid-19 is also under control. Opening up step by step.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Sea Bees Diving steps up for COVID relief
Firefighters rescue dogs trapped in house on fire
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains at 226
Electricity outage to hit Karon
Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road
Health chiefs eye human trials of vaccine this year
50 MPs to grill govt over B1.97tn virus relief loans
Brahminy kite with broken wing in Bang Tao taken into care
Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest COVID case, total reaches 226
Phuket shops, businesses mark high compliance with COVID post-lockdown health regulations
Sex workers left in cold by outbreak
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao, north of the airport
Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off
Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22

 

Phuket community
Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Great article. Should be red by all Phuket Officials and 'developers', as most of them are n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

"Planned serendipity" LOL. We don't seem to be able to trust the numbers, so anythi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

The real question that needs to be asked/answered is whether the focus to reopen Phuket for tourism ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

As most Covid-19 infections are imported by people returning from abroad, it would be considered to ...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

One would expect sense about re-opening day of everything. Why on a Sunday, and not on a weekday.? T...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Numerous are the owners who desperately like to sell their nice properties on Phuket for years now. ...(Read More)

Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off

@Kurt KLM and Quantas are still seen as the "Flag carrier"of their country. Nothing to do...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Returns in downturn is capital. No need for rental returns. It can sit for as long one wants....(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay

In the first report , for the safety of his dog, the man should consider why his dog had been target...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

The 'strict' 51:49 ownership 'dynamic' is a idiot thai thing. What is the dynamic? ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360

 