Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer

Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer

PHUKET: Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew today (May 19) confirmed that Phuket’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19 was a 27-year-old Thai woman who worked at a “shopping centre” in Patong. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpatong
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 04:55PM

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew. Photo: PR Phuket

Dr Thanit declined to specify which “shopping centre” the woman worked at.

The woman had travelled to Prachinburi with one of her two female roommates with whom she lived with in Patong.

After the pair had arrived in Prachinburi, the roommate was confirmed as infected with COVID-19, he said.

“The PPHO was notified of the case by Prachinburi Provincial Health Office on May 8,” Dr Thanit explained.

Officials immediately tracked down the woman in Phuket, now branded as Case 225, and confirmed that she was not experiencing any signs of infection.

She also initially tested negative for the virus on May 8, Dr Thanit said.

“The woman explained that on Mar 17 she had lost the sense of taste and smell, but still had no fever. Later, those symptoms disappeared,” Dr Thanit noted, explaining why the woman had not presented herself to a doctor.

“We had her placed in quarantine at Patong Hospital as a precaution. She was tested again for the virus on May 15, and she tested positive,” he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Phuket health officials on May 8 also had the women’s remaining roommate in Patong immediately placed under quarantine at Patong Hospital, Dr Thanit confirmed.

The roommate has tested negative for the virus twice, but remains in quarantine at the hospital as a precaution, Dr Thanit said.

Samples from the roommate in quarantine at Patong Hospital have been sent to Ramathibodi Hospital and the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, both in Bangkok, to confirm whether or not she is not infected, he added.

Similarly, samples from the four cases reported as positive in Phuket last Sunday have also been sent to Bangkok for confirmation, Dr Thanit said.

Until those results come back, their status remains unchanged as confirmed as positive, he said, adding that he expected the test results from Bangkok to be returned no later than next week.

“Currently, all four people are still in quarantine at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he Dr Thanit said.

“There will be no decisions as to whether any areas will be placed under lockdown again until those test results have been confirmed,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225
National COVID update: two new cases, no new deaths
Bangla entertainment workers protest over unpaid SSO payments
Gamblers arrested, charged for breach of Emergency Decree
Phuket officials revise COVID tally, total moves to 225
Heavy weather warning for Phuket
Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready
Skeletal remains found on Phuket beach
Rocky start as distance education gets going
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rushing to the malls as Thailand reopens! Wet season begins! Flight ban extended? || May 18
Major electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Wichit
Lockdown lifted, Bang Tao residents still urged to stay at home
More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Lala, I certainly do NOT get my news from the "mainstream media". The only sources of info...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

12.-15. 03.2020 !! Is gone ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

Boah Capt.B, take a look at the date of the race !...(Read More)

Rocky start as distance education gets going

A few years ago the education ministry made a big deal out of promising to provide every pupil in th...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

and confirmed from a chairman and speaker of the who during an interview about 3 weeks ago with bbc ...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Where can you download this app? it is not on google play store...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Now is the time to stay inside. It was safe before during lockdown but now it will spread, the masks...(Read More)

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

Or, be considerate to your neighbors so everyone can have windows open. I prefer it as it makes for...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

Been trying to go back home to Phuket for about 2 months. Is it open now? Where do we find the offi...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

COVID 19 virus is defeated by a collectivity 'that takes up the challenge and decides to live wi...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 