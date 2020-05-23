Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest COVID case, total reaches 226

PHUKET: An Italian engineer who lives in Cherng Talay with his family has been confirmed as Phuket’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of people in Phuket recognised by officials as infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began to 226.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 May 2020, 03:22PM

Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 22) reported that the man, 49, was an engineering manager who stayed at a house in Moo 6, Cherng Talay.

He traveled back from Shanghai, China, in the middle of March. After returning from China, the man, “Case 226”, took himself and his two children, 10 and 15 years old, to be tested for the virus at a private hospital. All three tested negative.

The man took himself and his children to be tested again, as he planned to return to China, this time taking his children with him, the report said.

This time the children tested negative, but the man tested positive, the report explained.

None of the three showed any signs of infection, the report noted.

It was not reported when the man had presented himself for testing a second time.

Of note, the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, has yet to post its daily report for today.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 10,775 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 70 on the 10,705 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,549 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,740 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6,686 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today reported that 54 people remained in hospital, up four from yesterday. The 54 comprised 14 people already confirmed as infected (down one from yesterday), and 40 people still waiting for test results, up three from the 37 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.