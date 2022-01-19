BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials reveal booster jab strategy

PHUKET: Phuket officials have released their strategy of which vaccines are to be used to provide third- and fourth-dose vaccination ‘booster jabs’.

COVID-19Vaccine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 06:17PM

The notice explaining the thrid- and fourth-dose boost jab regimen. Image: PKCD via Phuket Info Center

The strategy was revealed in a notice issued by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, last night (Jan 18).

The notice is marked as created by Phuket business consortium PKCD, known in English as Phuket City Development Co Ltd, which works closely with government officials and major public service projects.

According to the notice, those who have received Sinovac + Sinovac or Sinopharm + Sinopharm as their first and second injections must wait more than four weeks to receive their third-dose booster jab, which will be AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna. 

Those who received Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first jab but AstraZeneca for their second jab must wait three months to receive their third-dose booster jab, which will be AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Those who received AstraZeneca for both their first and second jabs must wait three months to receive their third-dose booster jab, which will be Pfizer or Moderna.

Those who received Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first jab but Pfizer for their second jab must wait three months to receive their third-dose booster jab, which will be Pfizer or Moderna.

Those who received AstraZeneca or Pfizer for their first jab and Pfizer for their second jab must wait six months to receive their third-dose booster jab, which will be Pfizer or Moderna.

Those who received Moderna for both their first and second jabs must wait six months to receive their third-dose booster jab, which will be Pfizer or Moderna.

All fourth-dose booster jabs will be AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, and all fourth-dose booster jabs must be three months after the third-dose vaccination has been received.

While the policy outline does not explain when specific vaccine recipients will receive their booster shots, with no officials explaining any part of the mass-vaccination rollout other than the push already currently underway, the notice does give the public some indication of what the plan is.

The notice is also expected to help people decide whether or not to attempt to receive a booster injection at the few locations offering them.

Meanwhile, the general public is asked to register their intent to receive a booster jab through the Phuket Must Win website and wait to be notified of the chance to register an appointment time and date for receiving the injection.

On the website, under the “Booster-dose vaccination appointment for foreigners” section, foreigners are currently invited to check their eligibility to receive a third-dose booster jab.

