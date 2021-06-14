The Phuket News
Phuket marks four new COVID cases, as number of patients in care falls

PHUKET: Phuket has recorded four new cases of COVID infection on the island while the number of COVID patients still under medical care has fallen dramatically.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 June 2021, 06:22PM

According to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily report for today (June14), the four new cases bring the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 681.

The 681 cases do not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and one foreigner who tested positive on his 13th day stay in local quarantine on the island.

Of the 681 cases recognised since Apr 3, 658 have been released from hospital care while 25 patients remain under medical care and supervision, down from 32 reported as still under care on Saturday (June 12).

Of note, the PPHO recorded zero new cases of COVID infection on the island both yesterday and on Saturday.

SILENCE ON DEATHS CONTINUES

Phuket officials have yet to comment publicly on the past three deaths attributed to COVID-19 on the island.

Phuket has suffered five deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3, most recently on Saturday (June 12) ‒ the fourth COVID death on the island in the past two weeks.

As with the previous two COVID deaths on the island, on June 2 and on last Friday (June 11), no details of the latest victim’s death have been provided. 

Officials have reported that Phuket’s second death from COVID in the ongoing outbreak was an 86-year-old Thai woman who had a hyperlipidemia and hypertension on June 1.

The first death attributed to COVID infection recorded since Apr 3 was that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema on May 11.

INFECTIONS MAP

The PPHO report for June 13 included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

  • Wichit -  80 infections
  • Phuket Town - 76 (+2)
  • Patong - 73
  • Rassada - 59 (+1)
  • Kathu - 51 (+1)
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Chalong - 42
  • Rawai - 44
  • Thepkrasattri - 33
  • Srisoonthorn - 33
  • Kamala - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 24
  • Karon - 30
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Mai Khao - 9
  • Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has reported that as of yesterday (June 13) 73% of the target 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated have received at least one vaccination injection.

The report for yesterday marked that 340,483 had received one vaccination injection and that 139,507 people in Phuket had received two vaccination injections.

Of note, while the PR Phuket report marks that the target is for 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70% of the island’s full population, only 397,971 so far have registered to receive a state-provided vaccination under the national mass-vaccination campaign.

