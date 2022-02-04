Phuket has plenty of water for the dry season, says Anuphap

PHUKET: Despite Phuket recording less-than-average rainfall throughout last year, there is still plenty of water in the island’s three main reservoirs to safely supply tourists and residents on the island throughout the coming dry season, Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum said yesterday (Feb 3).

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 February 2022, 12:53PM

Plans still need to be made to prevent future water shortages, Mr Anuphap said. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Anuphap made the announcement at a meeting at the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) at the new Phuket Provincial Hall, joined by DDPM-Phuket Chief Udomporn Kan.

“In summary, the average rainfall was less [than usual] in 2021, but the three main reservoirs revealed still have a lot of water. Therefore, this period as we enter the dry season, the problem of water shortages is not a concern,” Mr Anuphap said.

Sophol Namnoi of the Phuket office of the Royal Irrigation Department, reported the current water levels at the island’s three main reservoirs, as follows:

Bang Wad Reservoir (Kathu): 9.07 million cubic metres (88.9% of 10.22mn m3 capacity)

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir (Srisoonthorn): 6.58mn m3 (91.5% of 7.18mn m3 capacity)

Khlong Kata Reservoir (Chalong): 3.96mn m3 (95.6% of 4.14mn m3 capacity)

However, Vice Governor Anuphap noted, “Although this situation is unlikely to be a problem this year, plans need to be made to prepare for drought to prevent water shortages in Phuket.”

Before being promoted to Phuket Vice Governor earlier this month, Mr Anuphap served for years in Phuket as the Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad).

He was on the island to witness first-hand the severe water shortages the island suffered in 2019, when the Army was called in to truck water to Phuket from neighbouring provinces, and Mr Anpharp wa son the island during the water shortage in 2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan travelled to Phuket in person in November 2020 to order the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) to investigate and expedite projects to resolve Phuket’s recurring water shortage crisis, including to instigate progress in the much-delayed mains supply pipeline from Phang Nga.