Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) this afternoon (May 15) issued an order for Phuket International Airport to remain closed, waylaying its re-opening that was scheduled for midnight tonight.


By The Phuket News

Friday 15 May 2020, 03:16PM

Staff at Phuket International Airport mark out social distance separators earlier today (May 15). Photo: AoT Phuket

Staff at Phuket International Airport mark out social distance separators earlier today (May 15). Photo: AoT Phuket

The CAAT only yesterday issued a notice allowing Phuket airport to re-open to limited domestic flights at 00:01am (May 16).

However, CAAT Director Dr Chula Sukmanop said in the order issued today, “Although Phuket is able to effectively control and stop the spread of the COVID-19, the situation is still considered a risk that needs to be monitored continuously to ensure that measures stop the spread of the disease to other areas and prevent the disease from spreading again in the Phuket area.”

The order issued today gave no set date for when Phuket airport might next be considered for re-opening. Instead, the order marked that it was to remain in effect “until further notice”.

Phuket airport has been closed since April 3, with a ban on all flights except government and/or military aircraft; emergency landings; technical landing aircraft without passengers leaving the plane; aircraft providing humanitarian or medical aid; cargo aircraft; and any aircraft granted permission to repatriate foreigners to their home countries.

Meanwhile, the ban on all international passenger flights from entering Thailand also remains in effect until May 31.

Loose Bruce | 15 May 2020 - 16:45:17 

Now you see it, oops, now you don't!! Chapter 31. Can't wait for next installment.

LALALA | 15 May 2020 - 16:41:35 

Will passengers actually refunded when the booked tickets or they again will be lured in some airline specific credit account. For example Air Asia not refunds any flights to original payment method even if official announced previously... another nice scam in LOS ?

Dave_C | 15 May 2020 - 16:37:22 

ONLY IN THAILAND !!!!!

Paddy | 15 May 2020 - 15:53:25 

No point in opening the airport until they open hotels and related tourism businesses. Change their mind every 10 minutes.

LALALA | 15 May 2020 - 15:42:15 

Welcome in Lalaland...this country is a complete joke

Loose Bruce | 15 May 2020 - 15:37:36 

This is better than Laurel and Hardy!!

Pascale | 15 May 2020 - 15:26:57 

What a Muppet show !

 

