Phuket airport approved to open

Phuket airport approved to open

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport has been approved to re-open to limited domestic flights after midnight this Friday night by order of Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

tourismtransportCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 May 2020, 03:56PM

The Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) held a meeting this afternoon to prepare for the re-opening. Photo: AoT Phuket

The Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) held a meeting this afternoon to prepare for the re-opening. Photo: AoT Phuket

The order allowing Phuket airport to reopen this Saturday (May 16) was issued this afternoon. Image: CAAT

The order allowing Phuket airport to reopen this Saturday (May 16) was issued this afternoon. Image: CAAT

The order allowing Phuket airport to reopen this Saturday (May 16) was issued this afternoon. Image: CAAT

The order allowing Phuket airport to reopen this Saturday (May 16) was issued this afternoon. Image: CAAT

The health history form must be completed by all passengers arriving at Phuket airport and handed to health officials. Image: CAAT

The health history form must be completed by all passengers arriving at Phuket airport and handed to health officials. Image: CAAT

The order allows Phuket airport to resume limited domestic flights from 00.01am, May 16.

The order by CAAT was issued this afternoon, noting that Phuket airport must adhere to the schedule of operating hours already stipulated for other airports in the country that resumed limited domestic services on May 1.

Phuket airport has been closed since April 3, with a ban on all flights except government and or military aircraft; emergency landings; technical landing aircraft without passengers leaving the plane; aircraft providing humanitarian or medical aid; cargo aircraft; and any aircraft granted permission to repatriate foreigners to their home countries.

Airlines providing flights to Phuket must adhere to strict health guidelines also already stipulated by CAAT.

The notice by Dr Chula noted that the re-opening of the airport follows the request by the Phuket Governor with the approval of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced yesterday May 13.

Passengers arriving in Phuket must complete a form detailing their personal medical history to be submitted to officers at the airport. (See form in gallery above.)

The form will be handed to health officials in case further action is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the notice explained. (Download form here.)

The Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) held a meeting this afternoon to prepare for the re-opening.

That meeting followed Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai inspecting the airport on Tuesday (May 12) to confirm its readiness to reopen. 

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday explained that all persons arriving on the island, in addition to completing the form, will have to install the “Mor Chana” app on their phones so officials can follow up on disease investigation.

Governor Phakahaphong did not clarify whether the Mor Chana app includes tracking features.

The“Mor Chana” app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

“All arrivals on the island must observe a home quarantine,” Governor Phakaphong also confirmed.

