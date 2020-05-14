AoT Phuket announces requirements for using airport

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has released a list of requirements for all people using the airport once it reopens this Saturday (May 16) -- including that all people leaving the island must register their health condition on the AOT Airports app.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 May 2020, 05:18PM

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

The notices issued late this afternoon advice (verbatim):

The airport has issued important preventative measurs for passengers, employess and outsourced personnel to strictly follow

Wear a face mask

Passengers must wear face masks all the time while being in the airport area. Passengers not wearing face masks will be rejected to enter airport area

Body Temperature Checked

The airport users will be screened and have temperature checked. If body temperature is over 37.3 degrees Celsius, entering the airport areas will be rejected. Only passengers with a valid Air Ticket, boarding pass and a valid travel document will be allowed to enter the terminal buildings

AOT Application / Travel Declaration Form

In order to prevent further of the spread of COVID-19. Passengers arriving at Phuket International Airport must complete the application for enter to Phuket province. Passengers departing at Phuket International Airport will be required to download an AOT Airports application [available on Google Play and on Apple’s App Store] to report their state of health.

Passengers should strictly follow the advices of the officers and should spare the time to the airport for convenience and safety to everyone.

- Passengers may carry alcohol gel hand sanitizers in their carry-on baggage. Each passenger is limited to 350ml per package. The total net quantity including other gels, sprays and liquid shall not exceed 1,000ml

Social Distancing

Passengers should keep a distance of at least one meter from other people or follow the specified airport signs.

While AoT Phuket is responsible for the Phuket airport areas only, The Phuket News reminds readers that health regulations outside the airport by order of the Phuket Governor remain in effect.

Of note, regarding wearing face masks, all people in Phuket must wear a face mask at all times when in a public area. This includes when people leave the airport. The fine for not wearing a face mask is up to B20,000.

Also, The Phuket News has yet to receive a reply from officials to confirm whether people leaving Phuket by the airport must register with the local authorities first and be issued a “Fit to Travel” document confirming they have been screened for the virus and that they have observed a 14-day self-quarantine before their date of travel – as is curerntly required of any people approved to leave Phuket by road.