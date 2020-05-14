BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

AoT Phuket announces requirements for using airport

AoT Phuket announces requirements for using airport

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) has released a list of requirements for all people using the airport once it reopens this Saturday (May 16) -- including that all people leaving the island must register their health condition on the AOT Airports app.

tourismtransportCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 May 2020, 05:18PM

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

AoT Phuket has issued its requirements of all passengers intending to travel through Phuket International Airport after it reopens this Saturday (May 16). Image: AoT Phuket

« »

The notices issued late this afternoon advice (verbatim):

The airport has issued important preventative measurs for passengers, employess and outsourced personnel to strictly follow

Wear a face mask

Passengers must wear face masks all the time while being in the airport area. Passengers not wearing face masks will be rejected to enter airport area

Body Temperature Checked

The airport users will be screened and have temperature checked. If body temperature is over 37.3 degrees Celsius, entering the airport areas will be rejected. Only passengers with a valid Air Ticket, boarding pass and a valid travel document will be allowed to enter the terminal buildings

AOT Application / Travel Declaration Form

In order to prevent further of the spread of COVID-19. Passengers arriving at Phuket International Airport must complete the application for enter to Phuket province. Passengers departing at Phuket International Airport will be required to download an AOT Airports application [available on Google Play and on Apple’s App Store] to report their state of health.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Passengers should strictly follow the advices of the officers and should spare the time to the airport for convenience and safety to everyone.

- Passengers may carry alcohol gel hand sanitizers in their carry-on baggage. Each passenger is limited to 350ml per package. The total net quantity including other gels, sprays and liquid shall not exceed 1,000ml

Social Distancing

Passengers should keep a distance of at least one meter from other people or follow the specified airport signs.

While AoT Phuket is responsible for the Phuket airport areas only, The Phuket News reminds readers that health regulations outside the airport by order of the Phuket Governor remain in effect.

Of note, regarding wearing face masks, all people in Phuket must wear a face mask at all times when in a public area. This includes when people leave the airport. The fine for not wearing a face mask is up to B20,000. 

Also, The Phuket News has yet to receive a reply from officials to confirm whether people leaving Phuket by the airport must register with the local authorities first and be issued a “Fit to Travel” document confirming they have been screened for the virus and that they have observed a 14-day self-quarantine before their date of travel – as is curerntly required of any people approved to leave Phuket by road.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen for domestic flights! 1 new COVID case in... || May 14
Bang Tao still under lockdown ‘until further notice’
Patong police officers test negative for COVID-19, remain on duty
Phuket airport approved to open
Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew 
Man returns to Chiang Mai from Phuket country’s only new COVID case
Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief
Tourism goal raises eyebrows
CP chief pushes tourism reboot
Profession: Introducing Broker
Thailand Sticks by its Cryptocurrency Commitment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases! Police extortion racket crackdown? Community pantries across Phuket! || May 13
Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen
Hotels in Asia increasingly worried as debts mount
Power outage to affect Kamala

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

@Kurt No you weren't !You were continuing your normal habitual moaning at everything! Anyway, t...(Read More)

Phuket airport approved to open

I hope Mor Chana isn't run by the same folks who run the 90-day reporting site, if so, I'm s...(Read More)

Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief

@harald As much as a desalination plant may be helpful,there are many disadvantages of them too....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

@ r u sure, I was just asking a question. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

Your re opening of Phuket is way too slow. People are not suffering from the virus now but economic ...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Ms.Sweet, how dare you to say no one was forced and it appears consensual ? Have you been a witness ...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Christy...whether the 14 year old consented or not to intercourse is irrelevant. There is no defence...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

Rorri 2 you mean a lot countries are faking the number of flu victims and never speak about flu beca...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

the flu hype is over since days but some people acting as a new flu is coming soon. for them i recom...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

An large mysterious donation for something that will stop soon, as the departures of Thai from Phuke...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 