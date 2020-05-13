Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen

Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor will request the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to allow Phuket International Airport re-open to limited domestic flights starting this Saturday (May 16).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 05:22PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai yesterday (May 12) inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen. Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

The news came at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Provincial Hall today (May 13).

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained at the meeting that the formal request will ask for Phuket airport to resume operations from 00:01am Saturday (May 16).

The airport currently remains closed to all flights except government and or military aircraft; emergency landings; technical landing aircraft without passengers leaving the plane; aircraft providing humanitarian or medical aid; cargo aircraft; and any aircraft granted permission to repatriate foreigners to their home countries.

The airport has been closed since April 3 following an order by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The closure was then extended three times, first by CAAT Director Dr Chula, and again on April 10, and then again on May 1, this time at the request of Governor Phakaphong.

The current order for the airport to remain closed is set to expire at midnight this coming Friday night.

Soonthorn Sakdasawit from the Airports of Thailand management team at Phuket International Airport (AoT Phuket) explained three airlines – Air Asia, Nokair, and Vietjet – have confirmed to operate one round-trip serve between Phuket and Bangkok every day.

Only about 120 passengers will be permitted per flight due to the health regulations in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, he added.

“There must be space between each passenger and some seats arranged for passengers who have suspicious symptoms during the flight,” he said.

The airport had been closed for 35 days, Mr Soonthorn noted.

“AoT Phuket has already arranged screening measures and installed five thermo scanners in areas of the airport,” he added.

Of note, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai inspected Phuket airport for its readiness to reopen yesterday (May 12).

Currently all inbound international passenger flights are banned from entering Thailand under an order by the CAAT that at this stage is set to remain in effect until May 30.

The CAAT allowed limited domestic flights within Thailand to resume on May 1, with Nok Air, AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air reinstating flights between 14 provinces, but not Phuket, after a month-long suspension.

Further, a new order issued by the CAAT issued on May 3 granted permission to a slew of airports to operate special international flights, such as those repatriating foreign nationals or flying home Thai citizens, between 7am and 7pm each day.

That CAAT order allowed all international airports, including Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Samui, Surat Thani, Hat Yai and Hua Hin to handle special status international flights.

Meanwhile, Governor Phakaphong today explained that the move to open the airport comes as the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee seeks to re-open all “ports of entry” to the island, including by road or sea.

All persons arriving on the island will have to complete a form confirming that they have entered Phuket and install the “Mor Chan” app “so officials can follow up  on disease investigation”, he said.

Governor Phakahaphong did not clarify whether the Mor Chan app includes tracking features.

“All arrivals on the island must observe a home quarantine,” Governor Phakaphong said.

He did not clarify whether any persons arriving on the island must first complete a 14-day self-quarantine and obtain a “Fit to Travel” permit from officials, as is currently required by any persons leaving the island in order to travel back to their home provinces. 

“More details will be available later,” Governor Phakaphong said.

However, the Governor tempered any optimism for the island reopening with a warning that any decisions to reopen Phuket’s borders must first be approved by the Ministry of Interior in Bangkok.

“The province has proposed this [to happen] on May 16,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 13 May 2020 - 18:03:41 

'All arrivals on the island must observe a home quarantine' and must install a tracking app... so he basically can keep the airport closed for inbound...only good news is that it starts to move...heard a rumor that Turkish airlines and Air Astana planning to fly BKK scheduled from June 15th... i hope thats true

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand Sticks by its Cryptocurrency Commitment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases! Police extortion racket crackdown? Community pantries across Phuket! || May 13
Hotels in Asia increasingly worried as debts mount
Power outage to affect Kamala
‘Community pantries’ pop up across Phuket
Spanish woman aged 113 beats coronavirus
Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system
No new COVID cases nationally for the first time
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 224
Police disguise as food delivery drivers to arrest drug suspects
Police extortion racket in the crosshairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12
Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19
Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

@kurt Another case of you not thinking before you post Try "engaging brain" occasionally ?...(Read More)

Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen

'All arrivals on the island must observe a home quarantine' and must install a tracking app....(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

"10,000-20,000 people have left since the nationwide lockdown was eased on May 3," so they...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

wow...and I thought Facebook was the haven for the conspiracy theorist nutters. PH has taken over. ...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

" Were they paid ? " Ok,Christy,let's say I would rape someone and afterwards would g...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

LALALA, yes I understand what Dr Faucin is preaching. Testing, testing, and be careful with opening ...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Yeah Kurt,keep believing what Doc Faucin or other scientists say and recommend.Go on with being scar...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

They donating 10million THB in a surveillance system when cases in Thailand are at 1 digit and very ...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

And here you go..... tracking and control measures being set up, I recommend to read about the so ca...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

A extra new Thai Tourist tax? What is Thailand doing with the already long time 'foreigner depa...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Seara Sports
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 