Confirmed! Phuket Airport to close

Confirmed! Phuket Airport to close

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport will close April 10-30 as the island enters its final stage of lockdown, with no unauthorised persons allowed into or out of Phuket.

CoronavirusCOVID-19transporthealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 March 2020, 03:53PM

The news was confirmed this afternoon (Mar 30). Photo: AoT

The news was confirmed this afternoon (Mar 30). Photo: AoT

The news was confirmed by Airports of Thailand (AoT) management at Phuket Airport this afternoon (Mar 30).

The closure of the airport follows a formal request by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana earlier today.

The closure will take effect at 00:01am on April 10, and continue to April 30, the notice released today confirmed.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The announcement of the closure of the airport also follows the bridges onto and off the island being locked down as of midnight last night, along with all boats and piers no longer allowed to permit entry except for emergency vehicles and vessels, and vehicles and boats delivering essential consumer goods and medical equipment and supplies.

– More to follow --

