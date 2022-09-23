Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Officials silent on Phuket police review

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew met with top-ranking police on the island earlier this week as part of the Phuket Provincial Police Administration and Monitoring Committee, yet details of the meeting have yet to become public.

policetourismSafetypatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 September 2022, 06:46PM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town on Wednesday (Sept 21), was joined by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong.

According to official reports, the meeting discussed the efforts by police in providing security during the recent APEC 2022 Conference and the 28th IMT-GT Ministerial Meeting held in Phuket.

Also discussed were  preparations for the bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 as well as the new law on marijuana and the new Traffic Act.

“The committee has expressed opinions on various matters in order to make the work of the police officers to be more proactive in order to build confidence among the people and tourists in the measures to maintain safety,” one official report said.

However, no mention was made of recent incidents in Phuket directly affecting the safety of local residents and tourists, including the brawl involving three passenger van drivers at a popular tourist souvenir store on Tuesday that resulted in one of the drivers being struck on the head with an axe.

Road safety was not mentioned, despite a Russian man dying on Tuesday after slamming head-on into a passenger van after he was reportedly unable to control the motorbike he was riding while descending the hill into Karon. The man marked the 71st road fatality in Phuket so far this year, equalling the tally for all of last year despite 2022 still having three months to go.

Also not mentioned was Maj Gen Sermphan himself ordering Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee to take action against a man reported by the public as openly selling drugs on Bangla Rd, Patong, as reported only last Sunday (Sept 18).

The man had already been taken into custody by Patong Police in April for intimidating foreign tourists on Bangla Rd with a gun loaded with blanks.

No legal action against the man was ever confirmed by Patong Police.

Phuket community
Khao Lak killer road claims another life

I have movies of the accident, and after my calculation. Have the car speed between 160-180 km/t whe...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Oh Kurt, educational safety campaigns to prevent loss of life are never a waste of energy & mone...(Read More)

Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

Outside 7-Inn hotel at T-junction Soi 43, stands a 'bowing' not supported power pole that l...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

@JohnC, If masks are still enquired indoors than I don't understand managements of Tesco-Lotus, ...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

SARS-CoV-2 is just as dangerous as ever, but most of the vulnerable have already died and so the ris...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

@ Den Alder, thanks, you make me feel comfortable now about our fresh water reservoirs. Oh, remember...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

BTW: It is a fact that any legislation on any matter without enforcement is purely an absurdity. F...(Read More)

Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use ‘all means’ for defence

Putin is not defending, he is aggressive attacker. Shredding International Order. Annexation of Stat...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

Ignorant tourists and arrogant expats ignore existing covid rules and Thais working in shops say not...(Read More)

Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

A regular occurence which should never happen. If trucks drivers are going to park on the side of ro...(Read More)

 

