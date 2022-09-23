Officials silent on Phuket police review

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew met with top-ranking police on the island earlier this week as part of the Phuket Provincial Police Administration and Monitoring Committee, yet details of the meeting have yet to become public.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 September 2022, 06:46PM

The meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town on Wednesday (Sept 21), was joined by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong.

According to official reports, the meeting discussed the efforts by police in providing security during the recent APEC 2022 Conference and the 28th IMT-GT Ministerial Meeting held in Phuket.

Also discussed were preparations for the bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 as well as the new law on marijuana and the new Traffic Act.

“The committee has expressed opinions on various matters in order to make the work of the police officers to be more proactive in order to build confidence among the people and tourists in the measures to maintain safety,” one official report said.

However, no mention was made of recent incidents in Phuket directly affecting the safety of local residents and tourists, including the brawl involving three passenger van drivers at a popular tourist souvenir store on Tuesday that resulted in one of the drivers being struck on the head with an axe.

Road safety was not mentioned, despite a Russian man dying on Tuesday after slamming head-on into a passenger van after he was reportedly unable to control the motorbike he was riding while descending the hill into Karon. The man marked the 71st road fatality in Phuket so far this year, equalling the tally for all of last year despite 2022 still having three months to go.

Also not mentioned was Maj Gen Sermphan himself ordering Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee to take action against a man reported by the public as openly selling drugs on Bangla Rd, Patong, as reported only last Sunday (Sept 18).

The man had already been taken into custody by Patong Police in April for intimidating foreign tourists on Bangla Rd with a gun loaded with blanks.

No legal action against the man was ever confirmed by Patong Police.