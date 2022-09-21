British International School, Phuket
Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van

Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van

PHUKET: A 22-year-old Russian man died after the motorbike he was riding crashed head-on into a passenger van at the northern end of Karon on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 20).

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathRussianSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 September 2022, 09:00AM

The remains of the front end of the Russian man’s motorbike scattered across the road. Photo: Supplied

The remains of the front end of the Russian man’s motorbike scattered across the road. Photo: Supplied

Phuket has now recorded the same number of road deaths as recognised by officials for all of last year. Screenshot: ThaiRSC

Phuket has now recorded the same number of road deaths as recognised by officials for all of last year. Screenshot: ThaiRSC

Lt Pirawat Yodta of the Karon Police reported that police were called to the scene, on the steep hill on Patak Rd just north of the Karon Beach area, at 12:45pm.

At the scene officers found the Russian man on the northbound side of the road, as was the Honda Click motorbike he was riding and a large amount of debris scattered across the road.

The Russian man, unconscious and unresponsive, was rushed to Patong Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Stopped on the northbound side of the road was a white Foton passenger van registered in Surat Thani. The driver of the van, Amnuay Kaewnak, 57, a resident of Surat Thani province, was waiting at the scene. The van was registered as a commercial passenger vehicle, police noted.

From their initial investigation, officers determined that the Russian man was at fault in the accident.

He was riding southbound down the steep hill when he lost control of the motorbike and drove head-on into the passenger van. The van driver, Mr Amnuay, had no way of avoiding the collision, police surmised.

In order to settle the matter of B65,000 in damages to the vehicles, police were prepared to posthumously charge the Russian man with reckless driving causing damage to property.

That procedure was avoided by the relatives of the Russian man confirming yesterday they were willing to pay the amount in full, Karon Police reported.

Of the total damages claimed, B40,000 was for the motorbike.

The death of the Russian man on Tuesday marked Phuket already recording the same number of road deaths as recognised by officials for all of last year: 71.

Also according to the Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) yesterday, so far this year 11,984 people in Phuket have suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Last year, 13,076 people were injured in road accidents on the island.

JohnC | 22 September 2022 - 09:35:51 

What happened to all the sanctions that were supposed to stop Russians going anywhere or being able to get money do anything. How are they still coming here!

 

Phuket community
Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

2nd crash into the back of a parked truck in just 1 week. Wgy are trucks allowed to park at such roa...(Read More)

Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van

What happened to all the sanctions that were supposed to stop Russians going anywhere or being able ...(Read More)

Phuket van drivers in brawl suspended six months

Do they really think these guys will not drive at all during a so-called 'licence suspension'...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

Carrying a concealed dangerous weapon with intent to use it must, or at least should, attract a much...(Read More)

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II

A collosal waste of the world's resources which would have been better used to build infrastruct...(Read More)

Phuket van drivers in brawl suspended six months

The axe blow to the head is not a matter of concern for the PLTO. The same Govt organisation which s...(Read More)

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Not sure I can agree on Chuck 3 as his first public act was to whine about a pen- or was it a whi...(Read More)

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Now THAT was a funeral !! Some obscure station out of Nashville on Youtube showed it all sans comme...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

the usual day in the jungle ...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

Paddy nailed it, but I'd add that a conversation in which all participants were politely dresse...(Read More)

 

