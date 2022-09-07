British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

APEC meetings in Phuket target MSMEs

APEC meetings in Phuket target MSMEs

PHUKET: The 28th APEC SME Ministerial Meeting is underway at Sai Laguna Phuket, where almost 300 representatives from 21 APEC economic zones are attending both onsite workshops and online forums to discuss trends and issues affecting micro and small- to medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

economicstourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 September 2022, 05:39PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The event began on Monday (Sept 5) with Weerapong Malai, Director of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) delivering his keynote address, which was followed by events under the theme “Accelerating Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Adoption among APEC MSMEs”.

MSMEs provided jobs for more than 224,905 workers on the island, Mr Weerapong said.

“In Phuket, there are 42,598 MSMEs, 69% of which are in the service sector. especially tourism and related businesses such as hotels and resorts, condominium suites, restaurants and other tourism businesses, followed by the trade sector, which accounts for 26%,” Mr Weerapong said.

Attendees from the 21 economic zones will also have the opportunity to see the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises in Phuket, Mr Weerapong said.

The meetings continued yesterday with under the theme, “Ready for the ‘Next Normal’: How MSMEs should adapt to an evolving market landscape”, with Dr Chao-Chiun Liang from the Industrial Technology Research Institute in Taiwan joining the panel discussion on “Evolving Trends in the Next Normal: Implication on MSMEs and Policymakers”.

Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER

Siriporn Rathie, Country Programme Manager for UN Women’s “WeEmpowerAsia” project gave a presentation during the “Markets of Last Resort: Corporate & Public Procurement in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic” session. Her presentation focused on gender-responsive procurement to demonstrate how this would create a win-win situation for both MSMEs and procuring entities, while simultaneously help address issues with gender divide.

See Pei San, General Manager of Far East Flora in Singapore gave a presentation in the session “Enhancing Resilience: Case Studies of MSME Promotion and Adaptation”. Representing a Singapore-based MSME, she shared how her business has been able to cope with the COVID situation and leverage digital technology to adapt to the next normal trends. 

As the focus turned to technology-driven success, Michael Bäk, Head of Public Policy for Facebook Thailand from Meta, joined the panel session, “Evolving Trends in the Next Normal: Implication on MSMEs and Policymakers”. He discussed key trends that have emerged or been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic; examples of MSME adaptation to the trends; and digital tools/innovations which will be crucial in promoting MSME recovery and resilience going forward.

Joining Mr Bäk was Jamie Brennan, Head of Thailand Global Selling, Amazon. Ms Brennan gave a presentation during the session “Digital Market and Platform Economy: How Should MSMEs Navigate the Rise of Online Platforms?” As a representative of a global platform firm, she discussed how MSMEs could leverage digital platforms to narrow their digital gaps and reach new markets, especially international ones, while also cautioning against potential challenges they may face amidst the rise of the platform economy.

The APEC meetings continued today at Saii Laguna Phuket and will continue through to Saturday (Sept 10).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis || September 07
Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner
Fire engulfs hotel supply townhome unit
Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption
Russia to buy huge amounts of North Korean ammunition, says US
Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis
Assistance promised for this month’s high power bills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three teens slain in Krabi || September 06
Karon woman uninjured as tree crashes into home
Three teens slain in Krabi, man arrested
Safety warning over new hotel rules
Chalong Police try to dodge witness testimony mess
UK’s Johnson to quit as PM, Truss to take over
Steeper fines put on hold for three months

 

Phuket community
Prawit granted full powers as PM

Actually, in 2014, Gen Prayut outlined a bold new vision to turn Thailand into a developed country b...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

OR, correct cops could be locked up. Oops, sorry, I don't know what I was thinking! ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

God forbid the people of Phuket choose the service of safe, reliable, affordable transportation. The...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

The Phuket Land Transport Department is the head of the taxi mafia. They issue licences and control ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@Nasa12 I think they have bigger news or worries in Europe right now. Btw, I thought Scandinavia...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

Fact is, that every foreigner caught here driving without a license or without a helmet deserves to ...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

The 'horrible thing' is the pitiful current fines that act as no deterrent whatsoever. Is th...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@prab, you have 100% right, and to the RTP they. This it’s a big news in Europe and the Scandinavi...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Why they don’t writing about how they split the fines in %. Local Police get 60%(why) - local admi...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

Prosecute the passengers, not the Mafias- classic. Drivers must be quaking in their boots (with laug...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center

 