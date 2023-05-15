Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape

PHUKET: Rawai Municipality is considering stronger measures to prevent people from descending onto the rocks at Phromthep Cape following the death of a Russian tourist who was swept off rocks by a large wave at the cape last Friday (May 12).

By The Phuket News

Monday 15 May 2023, 05:27PM

After the death of 32-year-old Russian tourist Yuri Smoyan, preventing people from climbing onto rocks at Promthep Cape is back on Rawai Municipality’s agenda. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of 32-year-old Yuri Smoyan, 32, was found in the water about 200 metres offshore from Laem Daeng in the Nakalay area of Kalim, north of Patong, yesterday.

Local fishermen found his body a minimum distance of 18km by sea from where he was swept into the water on the southern side of Promthep Cape last Friday.

Mr Smoyan had descended onto the rocks with three friends, who were all swamped by a large wave. All four were swept into the sea. Three of the men managed to get out of the water to safety, although one was taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment of wounds sustained in the fall. Mr Smoyan remained lost to the waves.

A mass search was launched in the hope of finding Mr Somyan alive. However, search teams were unable to locate him until local fishermen found his body yesterday.

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos admitted to The Phuket News today (May 15) that this was not the first time a tourist had died after being swept into the sea by a large wave while standing on the rocks at Phuket’s southernmost point.

“Actually, there is a sign at the cape to warn people [who want to go down to the end of the cape]. However, we are looking into a solution to prevent any further accidents like this,” Mayor Aroon said.

“This is not the first time. There have been cases like this before and we have to find a way to stop it,” he added.

Rawai Municipality first posted signs at Promthep Cape to warn tourists of the danger of standing on the rocks more than 10 years ago.

More signs were posted after Chinese tourist Gao Yang, 20, slipped on the rocks and fell into the water at the cape.

Mr Gao was studying in Singapore and was in Phuket on holiday with a group of friends, when they visited Promthep Cape in time for sunset.

Mr Gao slipped on the rocks close to the water and fell in. His friend tried to grab him and ended up with cuts and bruises, but Mr Gao was washed away.

At that time Rawai Municipality even considered installing a small fence to try to prevent people from descending onto the rocks at the tip of the cape, but decided against it as it would be an eyesore for all the tourists visiting Phuket’s most popular sunset viewpoint.

“To put an appropriate solution into effect, the municipality must arrange meetings with the local residents and come to an agreement together with a solution,” Mr Aroon said today.

“We may have to prohibit people from going down the cape,” Mr Aroon said.

However, he added, “But before we can do that I have to set a meeting with the local leaders in Rawai, and have this added to the agenda to be raised at the next municipality meeting so we can issue an official rule to prevent further accidents.”