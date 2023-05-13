Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search for missing Russian man continues

Search for missing Russian man continues

PHUKET: The search continues for the Russian man swept off rocks and into the water by a wave at Promthep Cape yesterday (May 12), with search teams today hindered by strong wind and waves.

tourismSafetymarineaccidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 13 May 2023, 03:31PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The missing man, Yuri Smoyan, 32, was with three friends on rocks at the popular peninsula yesterdya when they were hit by a large wave

All four were swept into the sea. Three of the men managed to get out of the water and are safe now, although one was taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment of wounds sustained in the fall.

Rawai Deputy Mayor Thiraphong Thaowdang, who heads the missing persons operations centre set up at Yanui Beach, explained that the search was now a mutli-agency effort after attempts to find Mr Smoyan late yesterday were unsuccessful.

The search teams now comprise officers and personnel from the Tourist Police. The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Rawai Municipality, local rescue foundations and lifeguards, among others, Mr Thiraphong said.

Search teams on speedboats, rubber dinghies and jet-skis were scouring the coast and searching offshore in the hope of locating Mr Smoyan. However, so far efforts have still been unsuccessful.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Strong wind and waves were hampering search efforts, especially along the rocky areas along the coast, where the conditions make it too dangerous for search teams to come close to shore, he said.

The search effort today is from Yanui Beach all the way round to Koh Kaew Phitsadan, Mr Thiraphong explained.

“Today has strong winds, but we are praying that we will find him soon,” he said.

“We encourage everyone who comes to the area, whether by land or by water, to be on the lookout for him,” Mr Thiraphong added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death
Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’
Registrations for tourism businesses grow
PLTO riding clinic to provide traning, licenses to Phuket students
Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots
Phuket ready for national election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reaction to Phuket police’ call for public to report ‘people of color’, Russian man missing || May 12
Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels
Arson attacks strike 23 locations in Thailand’s far South
Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape
Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates
Brit arrested for punching Patong tuk-tuk driver in the face
National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket
‘Zero chance of a coup’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vicious beating in Patong brings charges, Motorbike taxi driver fined for threats || May 11

 

Phuket community
Couple get 12,640 years each for investment fraud

Intelligent people gain knowledge from reading and researching widely....(Read More)

Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels

it's because nobody wants to make holiday in new moscow. open your eyes. next high season will b...(Read More)

Phuket ready for national election

Very sensible to hold an election on Sunday, when poorer folks might have a day off. US Constituti...(Read More)

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Not the first time, and will be not the last time such happens there. In past a warning sign was dow...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Yet another comment blocked Mr Ed? It was far less provocative than mr C and his chum venting below....(Read More)

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

One can guess which parties these ballots will belong to. By hook or by crook the dinosaurs are goin...(Read More)

Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates

Professional thai tour guides should 'fight back' with being more competitive, more foreign ...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Hahahahahahahahaha. The last time they said that the country is still stuck with the clown that want...(Read More)

National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

The farce is crying because he doesn't have any mates to listen to his BS follow the broken reco...(Read More)

National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

Which is the correct name since PN uses two different spellings in the same story. Punrak or Panrak...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 