Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

PHUKET: Rescue teams and volunteers are continuing their search for a 32-year-old Russian man who was swept off seaside rocks by a large wave at Laem Promthep this morning (May 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 May 2023, 01:46PM

Search is underway for Russian man Yuri Smoyan lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Russian man Yuri Smoyan lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Search is underway for Yuri Smoyan (in the picture) lost in the sea since 9.30am today (May 12). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Phuket emergency services were notified of the incident at Laem Promthep at around 9.30am, revealed Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.

According to Mr Aroon and other relevant officials, four Russian men were standing on seaside rocks when a large wave hit them, knocking all four down.

Three of the men managed to get out of the water and are safe now, although one was taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment of wounds sustained in the fall.

The fourth man, now identified as Yuri Smoyan, 32, is still missing at sea. He is being searched for by rescue workers, including personnel from Kusoldharm Foundation, and volunteers who are assisting with the search and rescue mission.

Commercial drones are being launched to locate Mr Smoyan from above. The search and rescue operation is continuing.

Capricornball | 12 May 2023 - 15:06:00 

Can't protect against stupid. From what I recall, you have to go out of your way to get to the waters edge there. Crawl under/over railing/fences...signs posted no to do it...but many people just disregard. Play stupid games...pay the piper.

 

