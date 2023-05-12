Phuket emergency services were notified of the incident at Laem Promthep at around 9.30am, revealed Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.
According to Mr Aroon and other relevant officials, four Russian men were standing on seaside rocks when a large wave hit them, knocking all four down.
Three of the men managed to get out of the water and are safe now, although one was taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment of wounds sustained in the fall.
The fourth man, now identified as Yuri Smoyan, 32, is still missing at sea. He is being searched for by rescue workers, including personnel from Kusoldharm Foundation, and volunteers who are assisting with the search and rescue mission.
Commercial drones are being launched to locate Mr Smoyan from above. The search and rescue operation is continuing.
Capricornball | 12 May 2023 - 15:06:00