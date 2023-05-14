Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

PHUKET: The body of the Russian man swept off rocks and into the water by a wave at Promthep Cape on Friday (May 12) has been found.

tourismSafetyaccidentsdeathRussian

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 14 May 2023, 06:54PM

Local fishermen discovered the body of Yuri Smoyan, 32, in the water about 200 metres offshore from Laem Daeng in the Nakalay area of Kalim, north of Patong, at about 12:50pm.

The local fishermen informed the search and rescue centre set up at Yanui Beach. Officers from Rawai Municipality, Tourist Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation responded to the report.

Friends of Mr Smoyan who were with him when he was swept off the rocks at Promthep Cape confirmed to officers that the body found was dressed in the clothes matching those worn by Mr Smoyan when he disappeared.

Kusoldharm rescue workers along with personnel from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3 branch (TMECC Region 3), who had joined the search, brought the body back to Pak Bang Beach in Rawai, where Mr Somyan’s friends confirmed that the body found was his.

Present when the body was brought ashore were Muang District Chief f Pairoj Srilamoon, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and Rawai Deputy Mayor Thiraphong Thaowdang.

Forensic Police had Mr Smoyan’s body taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination as standard procedure before being allowed to release his body to his family.