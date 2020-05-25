MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

PHUKET: Sira Jenjaka, a Bangkok MP for the military-aligned Palang Pracharath Party, will file an official request with the Minister of Interior to expedite proceedings to have a land use document revoked for the site of The Peaks Residences condo project in Kata.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 May 2020, 06:57PM

MP Sira at his press conference at Parliament House in Bangkok on Friday (May 22). Photo: MCOT

The move follows an investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) deeming the land document illegal, Mr Sira told a press conference at Parliament House in Bangkok on Friday (May 22), reports state news organisation MCOT.

The approval by local officials of construction of the project is also considered to be an abuse of authority, MP Sira added.

MP Sira said that the DSI had concluded its investigation into the project, which sits on a hillside overlooking Kata Noi Bay on Phuket’s west coast.

The entire project, completed, was estimated to be valued at around B30 billion, he noted.

The DSI had already reported that land-use document NorSor 3 Kor No. 1863 in Tambon Karon was unlawful, he said.

The site was located in a hill area for which no previous land title deed, a SorKor 1, had been issued, MP Sira explained.

Construction of the project was conducted on a slope exceeding 35 degrees, also making the project illegal, he said.

The Nakhon Sri Thammarat Administrative Court had already handed down its verdict and ordered the Department of Lands to revoke the NorSor 3 Kor for the site, he said.

“At this stage, that is being contested and the case is being hear by the Supreme Administrative Court,” Mr Sira noted.

MP Sira also explained that the construction permission for the project had also been found unlawful, but Karon Municipality had allowed construction by Kata Beach Co Ltd to proceed.

“They gave B3 million as collateral for the permit and pledged that the company would demolish the buildings and restore the land to its previous natural state if the formal investigation found the project illegal. So far they have refused to do that,” he noted.

“The Building Control Act does not give authority to local administrative officers to allow such action. The officers’ wrongdoing can be considered illegal according to Criminal Code Section 157 as their wrongful exercise of duties,” Mr Sira said.

“The DSI has already filed a report to the National Anti-Corruption Commission [NACC] and the Department of Lands to proceed with action in accordance with the investigation’s findings.

“Additionally, I will file a report to Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda to expedite the revoking of the NorSor 3 Kor and the prosecution of officers involved,” he said.

MP Sira also called on a newspaper, which he did not name, to explain its report claiming that on June 10 the Constitutional Court will hand down a verdict to dismiss him from his position as an MP as a consequence for him interfering with the project.

“If the Constitutional Court does not give a verdict as written in the newspaper, the news agency must be responsible, as they would’ve entered false information into a computer system,” he said, alluding to the specific charge under the Computer Crimes Act.

“From my observation, the news website posted stories about me both in the morning and afternoon. What’s their purpose? How do they get information from the court? I want to ask whether I stepped on someone’s toes or if I am in any way involved in the news agency manager’s business, as I think [reports like] this is beyond the duty of the media,” he added.

MP Sira in August last year said he had received a death threat for publicly revealing that the condominium project had its land ownership documents revoked by the court.

He also said that he had received a message claiming that two people had already died as a result of speaking out about the project.

Since then MP Sira has so far held good to his promises to have the project thoroughly investigated by the DSI and to follow up with all investigative anti-corruption authorities, and to have charges brought against local officials for allowing the project.

He also came to Phuket to tell Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana directly, “I will also file a request with the Anti Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to investigate the properties owned by and any financial transactions involving any officers related to this project.”

