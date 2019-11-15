The project has allegedly been built on protect state forest land and stands accused of interfering with the Bang Rak Canal, which runs down the hill and into Kata Noi Bay.
As MP Sira arrived at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (Nov 14), about 50 local residents from Kata held up banners protesting the condo project’s impact on the canal, asking who would fix problem and who would be held responsible.
Among those protesting the impact on the canal was Karon Municipality councilor Anurak Yamkhlai, who confirmed that he had filed a separate complaint on behalf of the local residents and called on MP Sira to follow up on it.
MP Sira met with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and other members of provincial committee tasked with investigation some of the allegations into the The Peak Residence project.
Vice Governor Supoj explained that that the committee had already examined three issues related to the project: The approval of the land title deed; the project’s environmental impact on the immediate area; and Karon Municipality granting approval to build the project.
Vice Governor Supoj said the committee will submit its report today (Nov 15).
Mr Sira said that he had no further questions at that time, but noted, “On Nov 25, DSI [Department of Special Investigation] officers will come to conduct their own investigation.”
Present at the meeting yesterday was Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham and Karon Deputy Mayor Itthiporn Sangkaew.
After the meeting, Mr Itthiporn rushed to speak with MP Sira about the Bang Rak Canal, but Mr Sira ignored him and rushed to get in his car and leave.
