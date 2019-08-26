THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

PHUKET: Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon and fellow party members arrived in Phuket on Friday (Aug 25) to question Karon Mayor Tawee Thongcham about the construction of The Peaks Residences condo project at Kata Noi.

landpropertyconstructionenvironmentnatural-resources
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 August 2019, 10:48AM

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (2nd from left) speaks with a local resident at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (2nd from left) speaks with a local resident at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (centre) speaks with a local resident at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (centre) speaks with a local resident at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon speaks with local residents at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon speaks with local residents at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon speaks with local residents at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon speaks with local residents at Kata Noi Beach on Friday (Aug 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (seated, 2nd from left) was in Phuket on Friday (Aug 25) to reviews complaints over the issuing of the construction permit for The Peaks Residences project, and against the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort for its land deed overlappimg a local canal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (seated, 2nd from left) was in Phuket on Friday (Aug 25) to reviews complaints over the issuing of the construction permit for The Peaks Residences project, and against the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort for its land deed overlappimg a local canal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (seated, 2nd from left) was in Phuket on Friday (Aug 25) to reviews complaints over the issuing of the construction permit for The Peaks Residences project, and against the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort for its land deed overlappimg a local canal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon (seated, 2nd from left) was in Phuket on Friday (Aug 25) to reviews complaints over the issuing of the construction permit for The Peaks Residences project, and against the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort for its land deed overlappimg a local canal. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Mongkonkit, a party list MP, noted that it was his first visit to Phuket, and that it came at the request of local residents calling on him to investigate the construction project, which has found itself mired in controversy after Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka went public to report alleged death threats over the project.

MP Sira then came to Phuket in person to highlight the condo project, and has filed a slew of formal complaints against development. (See stories here and here.)

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development, held a press conference last Wednesday (Aug 21) to issue a public statement of assurance that the company was following the law, and will continue to abide by the law in any ensuing rulings. (See story here.)

“I want to meet the Karon Mayor and local residents, and also offer praise to the chief of the Karon Police,” Mr Mongkonkit said.

“I know about the (alleged) illegal land title deed and the construction permit of The Peaks,” he said.

“We have to check the meeting reports of the Phuket office of the Department of Land to see whether they reported to Environmental Impact Assessment in Thailand (EIA) committee.

“If they did, that means they did not ignore their duty,” he added.

“The Phuket Governor at that time was Norraphat Plodthong, but he has already retired, so we have to check the EIA’s process of approval,” Mr Mongkonkit said.

“From the information so far, The Peaks developer did ask for the permit legally, and Karon Municipality also proceed on this case in line with the law.

“The illegal step could be that they did not report (the project) to the EIA committee, because if the EIA committee did not approve the project, then the permit could not be issued and the developer could not start construction,” he explained.

Mr Mongkonkit pointed out that he was also looking into the allegation that the “Phuket Government ordered to change the land title deed of Katathani Phuket Beach Resort”.

The land deed for the resort overlaps with the Bang Rak Canal, which may cause flooding issues when the water level in the canal is high, he said.

“The Katathani resort may lose a part of their land, as per the Land Act 1954,” Mr Mongkonkit said.

“Today I came to collect information. The Karon Mayor and Deputy Mayor told me that most of the land in Karon has become hotels. Local residents do not have land to do any business for a living,” he said.

“I will meet with business owners from Patong to listen to their problems, so we can brainstorm and find solutions, based within the law.” he added.

Christy Sweet | 26 August 2019 - 15:14:24 

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of  which were wiped off Bang Tao beach some years ago, along with small restaurants, much to the detriment of local people. It's this blatant, constant inequity in application of laws that  most disgusts me about this nation.

BenPendejo | 26 August 2019 - 13:04:26 

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid through the corrupt system as usual, it sounds like MP Mongkonkit is here to appease the project proponent and business interests so the illegal nightmare of a project can move along its merry way. Is he seeking guidance from the Patong mafioso???

