THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Peaks Residences owner speaks out over land claim, public controversy

The Peaks Residences owner speaks out over land claim, public controversy

PHUKET: Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, today (Aug 21) issued the company’s first response to Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjara filing a slew of formal complaints over the project after publicly revealing late last week that he had received death threats over the development.

Wednesday 21 August 2019, 06:57PM

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, speaks to the press today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, speaks to the press today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, speaks to the press today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, speaks to the press today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, speaks to the press today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Manassanan Nararattanawee, the CEO of Kata Beach Co Ltd, as the owner of The Peak Residence development under construction at Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast, speaks to the press today (Aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Construction has been suspended at the site. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Construction has been suspended at the site. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Construction has been suspended at the site. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Construction has been suspended at the site. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The view from the project site of The Peaks Residences today (aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The view from the project site of The Peaks Residences today (aug 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Mr Sira told Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana in person at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (Aug 19) that he will push to prosecute any officials found involved in allowing the project to be built on protected forest land.

Formal requests to investigate all officials, including the Governor himself, will be filed, Mr Sira said.

“I will ask the Ministry of Interior why the Phuket Governor let this happen, and I will prosecute relevant officers who did wrong or ignored this case – even though I have received a death threat,” Mr Sira assured.

Mr Sira spoke with Gov Phakaphong immediately after filing a complaint at the Damrongdhama Center (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) calling for them to investigate The Peaks project for encroaching on protected forest land.

Mr Sira has already filed a complaint with Department of Land and Director General Prayoon Rattanasenee.

In his complaint, Mr Sira also called on the Phuket Government to investigate the construction permit issued and whether the construction is continuing as written in the permit.

Mr Sira also requested that if any wrongdoing is found, for the government to order all work at the site to stop and for the Karon Mayor to be removed from office and the contractor to leave the area so that the investigation can be transparent.

Mr Sira levelled a barrage of heavy criticism at Phuket officials for allowing the project to continue.

“The complaint that I filed today will also be filed to the Ministry of Justice to be considered as a special case on Aug 21,” Mr Sira told Governor Phakaphong.

“Additionally, I will also file a request to the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection for protection,” he added.

“I will also file a request with the Anti Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to investigate the properties owned by and any financial transactions involving any officers related to this project,” Mr Sira promised Gov Phakaphong. (See story here.)

Today, Mr Manassanan explained to a press conference held at Café Havana Kata Noi, near the The Peaks Residence development, basic details of the land acquisition and the company’s position on the legality of the project.

However, he did not make any references to the death threats claimed by Mr Sira.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“My company bought this land from two men, one a businessman and the other a police officer. All the processes in purchasing the land was under the law. The two selling the land are not involved in this project, I am the only owner of this project,” Mr Manassanan

“The Administrative Court of First Instance issued a judgment to revoke the land document for this land. That is the discretion of the court. No officials or investors have received any benefits from this project. Everything is under the law,” Mr Manassanan stressed.

“Our company has already suspended construction to wait for the judgment of the Supreme Administrative Court. Suspending construction is for those who concerned about this project. The controversy this week has not had any positive effect, all it has done is damage the image of our province.

“This suspension of construction certainly has had an effect. We cannot hand over the units to our customers on time… There are 18 more buildings that we have not built yet because we are waiting for the judgement of the court.

“In accordance with an order from Karon Municipality, we are building a wall to prevent any landslides and we are installing retention tanks to prevent runoff. The road in the project also has to be built to cover land with concrete in order to prevent any landslides.

“We also worry about people living below us and around the area of our project. Some parts of the construction have had to carry on for safety because the fittings may be damaged,” Mr Manassanan said.

“We are pleased to step back for now. We have no idea how long we have to wait. We are willing to take responsibly for the risk, damages and the judgement of the court. I hope Thai people will understand our situation right now. All of our customers well understand the situation that we are facing,” he said.

“This B2.1 billion project is in the process of filing request to get title deeds (for the land). We have only NorSor 3 Kor (land-use document), but do not have full title deeds,” Mr Manassanan admitted.

Of note, Wanchat Chunhatanom, a senior prosecutor at the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s office who is the provincial prosecutor assigned to the case, in March explained, “All condo unit ownership deeds must be based on the land being issued a Chanote title.

“If the land for the project has not been issued a Chanote, then the project must be registered as a hotel or other accommodation building (with only occupancy rights agreements issued to unit 'owners'),” he said.

“The project owner must inform consumers of the full facts,” he added. (See story here.)

Subsequently, Mr Manassanan today explained, “We have two kinds of customers. The first group is freehold buyers, and another group is only renting the units. Without title deeds, we can let them rent, but for those who buy the condo, we have to give them some discount and inform that they can stay in the condo but they have no right on the land. Dealing with customers is the duty of our partner agencies.

“Every time we update the situation for our customers, they have responded very well. No one has asked for their money back, and they are happy to wait for us,” Mr Manassanan added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket reservoir chief calls for water-saving measures
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Yacht meets coral! E-cigarettes to stay illegal? Bombs go off in deep south! || August 21
Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals
No ban on plastic bags yet, says PM
B316bn plan to jump-start economy
Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors
Phuket lifeguard helps to catch a beach thief
Stingray barb killed Railay dugong, says PMBC chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Screws stolen, train derails! Patong Beach Rd. closures? Another dead dugong? || August 20
Electricity outage to hit Rawai
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa announces new General Manager
Patong beach road to close daytime as beachfront power cables buried
MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project
TAT, Tourism Council push support for China, India visa waiver
EC seeks B1.2bn for local polls

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals

are they serious?...(Read More)

Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors

so which other countries are exempt ? full story please --------------------------------- The MFA...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Reading again the word 'fairness' make me puke. That is a word used here for arranging matte...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Seems like he has been cut out of the project and is abusing his position over sour grapes. Nothing ...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

One wonders why a Bangkok MP is sticking his nose into Phuket issues. He clearly didn't get his...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

Dear K. Cheewapap, Why are you allowing hundreds of rai in the Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve al...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

So, no reason given as to why the "metres[sic]" were not installed before the tunnels were...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The comparison to Bradman itself is baloney. They never had batting helmets in the old days, bats we...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The Captain of the Australian Team IS supposed to be perfect, in regards to not intentionally cheati...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

It wasn't a mistake by Smith. It was intentional cheating that he as Captain of the Australian t...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 