MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

MP Sira calls to freeze accounts of The Peaks condo project owners

PHUKET: Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka has vowed to investigate all people involved in The Peaks Residence condominium project in Kata as well as the 57 MPs who filed a formal complaint to have him removed as a Member of Parliament.

corruptioncrimelandpropertyconstructiontourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 December 2020, 05:42PM

Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka speaking at Parliament House earlier today (Dec 18). Photo: TNA

Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka speaking at Parliament House earlier today (Dec 18). Photo: TNA

Speaking to the press at Parliament House in Bangkok this morning (Dec 18), Mr Sira said, “Now that the Supreme Administrative Court has upheld the decision to revoke the title deed for the condo project, officers – and especially the Karon Mayor – should be investigated for issuing unlawful documents,” reported state news agency TNA.

“We should freeze all accounts of the project owners and investigate whether they committed wrongdoing by acting together with officers of Karon Municipality,” MP Sira said.

“The owners knew well that they were not permitted any construction on the land registered under the NorSor 3 Kor title deed [following the Regional Administrative Court in Nakhon Sri Thammarat initially ruling that the title deed had been illegally issued], but they kept building and promoting the project to their customers,” he said.

“Can that action be considered fraud? If yes, I will further work on the legal process to charge them,” he added.

MP Sira, who serves as the Chairman of the House of Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee, said that he would be in Phuket on Monday to follow up on his investigation.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“On Dec 21, I will go to see the Phuket Governor to file a request to investigate the Karon Mayor and other relevant officers of the municipality,” he said.

“At this stage, my legal team is preparing to file a complaint to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases (CCCM) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) by the end of January,” he noted.

“On Jan 11, my legal team will file a request to the Constitutional Court to prosecute all of 57 MPs who filed a request to terminate my status as an MP under the allegations of ‘interfering with officials duties’,” he added.

The names of those who signed for formal complaint were never made public, while seven out of eight Constitutional Court judges ruled that Mr Sira did not do any wrongdoing in his highlighting of the investigation into the project, which the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has now found through its own investigation is illegal.

“I want the court to charge them with the Section 157 of the Criminal Code for ‘Wrongful Exercise of Duties” so that they will know the result of their action. This will be a New Year’s gift for them,” MP Sira said.

Paddy | 18 December 2020 - 17:52:57 

A politician with honesty and integrity. We need him running the country.

 

