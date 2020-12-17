BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

PHUKET: The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld the decision to revoke the title deed presented by The Peaks Residences condo project in Kata as the deed has been deemed to have been issued illegally.

land property crime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 December 2020, 05:55PM

MP Sira Jenjaka at the court in Nakhon Sri Thammarat today (Dec17). Photo: Post Today

The decision was announced today (Dec 17) at the Regional Administrative Court in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, the court that initially ruled that Mor Sor 3 Kor land document presented by The Peaks owners was illegal.

Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka travelled to Nakhon Sri Thammarat to be present as the  Supreme Administrative Court’s decision was announced, reported Post Today.

MP Sira also serves as the Chairman of the House of Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee and has spearheaded the investigation into The Peaks since he received death threats over the condo project last year.

“I’m satisfied with the court verdict because I consider this an achievement of land reclamation,” he said.

“I will keep investigating people who commit wrongdoing, especially the officers at Karon Municipality who issued the construction permit and those who issued the title deed,” Mr Siri vowed.

“For this kind of case, it does not matter which province the MP comes from. If we receive a complaint, we must do our duty. Today’s verdict is proof,” he said. 

“I will go to Phuket again for further investigation soon, and then I will go to investigate [a case on] Koh Samui,” Mr Sira said.

