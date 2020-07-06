Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
MP Sira cleared of allegations of interfering in Phuket officials’ ‘handling’ of condo project probe

PHUKET: Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka has been acquitted of allegations of “interfering with officials duties” over his campaign against The Peaks Residences condo project, which sits uncompleted on a steep hillside overlooking Kata Noi on Phuket’s west coast.

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 July 2020, 01:23PM

Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka speaks to the press at Phuket Provincial Hall on Aug 19 last year. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Seven out of eight Constitutional Court judges ruled that Mr Sira did not do any wrongdoing in his highlighting of the investigation into the project, which the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has now found through its own investigation is illegal.

A total of 57 MPs filed the request to terminate Mr Sira’s status as an MP as he stood accused of breaching Section 185 (1) of the Constitution, which bans any MP from interfering with officials performing their duties, reports Post Today.

The report did not note which MPs signed the complaint against Mr Sira, who on Aug 19 last year challenged Phuket officials and police as to why no progress has been made in the investigation of The Peaks Residences condo project at Kata Noi and why no offer of police protection has been made, despite a death threat made against him over his public stance against the project.

MP Sira in August last year said he had received a death threat for publicly revealing that the condominium project had its land ownership documents revoked by the court.

He also said that he had received a message claiming that two people had already died as a result of speaking out about the project.

Since then MP Sira has so far held good to his promises to have the project thoroughly investigated by the DSI and to follow up with all investigative anti-corruption authorities, and to have charges brought against local officials for allowing the project.

He also came to Phuket to tell the Phuket Governor at the time, Phakaphong Tavipatana, directly, “I will also file a request with the Anti Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to investigate the properties owned by and any financial transactions involving any officers related to this project.”

The complaint filed with the Constitutional Court called his termination as an MP under Section 101(7), which states that breach of Section 185 of the Constitution is grounds for termination from Membership of the House of Representatives.

Mr Sira, a Bangkok MP for the military-aligned Palang Pracharath Party, will maintain his status as an MP, the Constitutional Court ruled.

The Constitutional Court in its ruling said that Mr Sira’s actions were only to make officials follow the law. 

“As for making people angry, it may be because he disagreed with local officials and the workings of local police. When questioning the Karon Mayor, he just asked for information and clarification,” the Court noted in handing down its ruling.

“Therefore, his actions are not considered as interfering, and his status as a Member of Parliament will continue,” the Court noted.

“If anyone considers that his actions were impolite or inappropriate, they can proceed according to the law on Ethical Standards Act B.E. 2020,” the Court added.

MP Sira thanked the judges for handing down a just verdict.  

“I did not do anything wrong as I was accused. I will consult legal advice about what legal action can be taken against the MPs who filed the request,” he said.

“If I find that the request [to terminate his status as an MP] aimed to defame me or were people using their authority for their own benefit, I will take legal action against them based on my legal right,” he said.

