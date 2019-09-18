THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
More rain set to batter Northeast

BANGKOK: Flood-ravaged Ubon Ratchathani province faces more downpours this week from a monsoon trough that will arrive on Thursday and drench the lower Northeast, eastern seaboard and upper Gulf of Thailand this weekend.

weatherdisasterscharity
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 09:53AM

A two-storey house in Ubon Ratchathani stands half-submerged in flood waters in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: NNT

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the monsoon trough from Cambodia will hit provinces along the Mekong River, then move down to Chanthaburi, Trat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Ranong and Chumphon provinces.

The weather will hamper flood draining efforts in Ubon Ratchathani.

Water levels in the Moon River have gone down 40 centimetres over the past four days, yet the flood level is still about 3.5 metres high. Most villagers have been evacuated to shelters and told it will be about three weeks or more before the majority of them can return home.

The Office of the National Water Resources' secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong told reporters that flood agencies need to spend 20 days flushing out 2.1 billion cubic metres of water into the Mekong River.

“If we can speed the draining up, people will be able to go back home within 20 days. The severity of this flood has made us believe that it is a result of climate change, so we need to have better plans to cope with floods like this in future,” he said.

Meanwhile, donations to the Ubon Ratchathani flood victims appeal launched on Saturday by actor and volunteer rescue worker Bin Bunluerithit came to B280 million as of Tuesday evening.

Some unscrupulous people have reportedly tried to exploit the appeal. On Tuesday, two teenager girls were reportedly found to have created a fake account using a photo of Bin to lure people into donating money to them.

The girls later returned B5,000 to Bin’s foundation. The actor refused to press charges.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the government will provide about B50 billion for rehabilitation efforts.

 

Read original story here.

As of yesterday (Sept 17), 32 people have died and up to 400,000 households have been inundated in flooding that has ravaged 32 provinces since late August, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. (See story here.)

Unlike in response to previous flood disasters, there is no central government centre set up in Phuket to receive donations of disaster relief items from the public.

The Phuket Chapter of the Red Cross is calling for people to donate money to be used in providing disaster relief. (See story here.)

However, Rawai Municipality in the south of Phuket has set up its own flood-relief donations centre. (See story here.)

Patong Municipality and Cherng Talay Municipality have also set up their own disaster relief donations centres. (See story here.)

 

