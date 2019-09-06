Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has opened a centre at Rawai Municipality for people wanting to donate consumer goods and essential items to victims of the floods in the North and Northeast.

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 September 2019, 12:46PM

Donations can be made from 8:30am to 4:30pm, seven days a week. Image: Rawai Municipality

The donations centre opened earlier this week, Mayor Aroon explained.

"Any person who wants to donate items can bring them to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Rawai Municipality, "he said.

Donations currently can be made from 8:30am to 4:30pm seven days a week.

The donations centre will remain until further notice, Mayor Aroon said.

“We have not yet set a date to stop receiving donations. We will make that decision later. It depends on the situation up north,” he said.

Cash donations are also being accepted, but Rawai Municipality may at a later date also open a special account for people wanting to donate money to the relief, he added.

A staffer at Rawai Municipaity confirmed to The Phuket News today that all donations are recorded and signed by the donor, but at this stage no receipts are issued.

The Phuket Provincial Office and the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross both have not yet opened a disaster relief center for receiving donations.

At this stage, the Phuket Red Cross is advising people wanting to make a donation through the Thai Red Cross in order to help provide aid to those affected by the floods to transfer money to Kasikornbank current account no. 001-1-34567-0, under the name “Thai Red Cross Society for Disaster”. (See story here.)

To contact Rawai Municipality about making donations call 076-613801 (strongly suggest Thai speakers only).