Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims

Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has opened a centre at Rawai Municipality for people wanting to donate consumer goods and essential items to victims of the floods in the North and Northeast.

disasters
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 September 2019, 12:46PM

Donations can be made from 8:30am to 4:30pm, seven days a week. Image: Rawai Municipality

Donations can be made from 8:30am to 4:30pm, seven days a week. Image: Rawai Municipality

The donations centre opened earlier this week, Mayor Aroon explained.

"Any person who wants to donate items can bring them to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Rawai Municipality, "he said.

Donations currently can be made from 8:30am to 4:30pm seven days a week.

The donations centre will remain until further notice, Mayor Aroon said.

“We have not yet set a date to stop receiving donations. We will make that decision later. It depends on the situation up north,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Cash donations are also being accepted, but Rawai Municipality may at a later date also open a special account for people wanting to donate money to the relief, he added.

A staffer at Rawai Municipaity confirmed to The Phuket News today that all donations are recorded and signed by the donor, but at this stage no receipts are issued.

The Phuket Provincial Office and the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross both have not yet opened a disaster relief center for receiving donations.

At this stage, the Phuket Red Cross is advising people wanting to make a donation through the Thai Red Cross in order to help provide aid to those affected by the floods to transfer money to Kasikornbank current account no. 001-1-34567-0, under the name “Thai Red Cross Society for Disaster”. (See story here.)

To contact Rawai Municipality about making donations call 076-613801 (strongly suggest Thai speakers only).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects
Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

What a moron. Goes to show that money doesn't buy brains but it gives you an endless stream of s...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

How about the dual pricing in Thailand, by end of this month not only in national parks and tourist ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

Huh? .."improve the quality of tourist products in line with the principles of balance and sust...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes G. Floods and droughts are time after time here coming as a 'surprise' it looks like. W...(Read More)

New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief

Is this law still valid in Bangkok? The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Kattiya ...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes K.,saving water for the next dry season will probably their main concern right now.Oh dear !!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

Ver sad and unexplained. But what was added to the injury, were the graphic photos of the incident p...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

I don't believe the 'witnesses (?)' who declared that the motorbike guys just were falli...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 