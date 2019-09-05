Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims

Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims

PHUKET: The Thai Red Cross Society is calling for people to donate money to help victims suffering from floods in the North, Northeast and now upper Central Thailand caused by tropical storm Podul.

disasters
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 September 2019, 03:11PM

Thousands have been displaced by the floods, with many losing their homes and forced into bankruptcy from crops being washed away or people unable to continue business. (See story here.)

The call of make donations comes as the upper areas of Thailand are expected to suffer more heavy rains as tropical storm Kajiki circles off the coast of Vietnam. (See story here.)

The floods have affected more than 380 business operators, causing damage of up to B133 million, reports the Ministry of Industry, which has announced measures to provide immediate assistance to affected business people and repair damaged utilities.

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit ordered all units under his ministry to assist people in flood-hit areas once the flood water recedes.

The seven measures taken by the Ministry of Industry will make it easier for flood-hit entrepreneurs to access financial sources from the Small And Medium Enterprise Development Bank (SME D Bank).

They will be offered suspension of principal payments for a maximum period of six months and can also seek emergency loans with an interest rate of 0.415% per month and Smart SME loans with a monthly interest rate of 0.55%, the minister explained.

New clients can seek loans of up to B500,000. The bank will also offer existing clients loans according to their previous loan contracts. They will be offered a suspension of payments for four months. Currently, 387 entrepreneurs have sought loans worth a total of B19mn, he added.

The Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) has also announced financial measures to help its flood-affected clients. The annual interest rate for loans granted to existing clients with damaged collateral will be 0% for the first four months. As for new clients or existing clients who wish to seek new loans, the bank will offer a special 3% interest rate for three years.

In cases of accidental death or permanent disability, the annual interest payment will be reduced to 0.01%. As for those with irreparable damage to their homes, their debts will be eliminated altogether, noted a report by NNT. (See report here.)

Laguna Golf Phuket

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s four rehabilitation measures focus on distributing survival kits to the victims, repairing damaged homes, identifying occupational needs and offering a moratorium period on debts to affected elderly and disabled citizens.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, warned the general public in flood-hit areas of water-borne illnesses caused by contamination of food and drinking water.

He urged people to clean themselves thoroughly after passing through areas of stagnant water to prevent gastrointestinal infections, diarrhea, leptospirosis and conjunctivitis.

People wanting to make a donation through the Thai Red Cross in order to help provide aid to those affected by the floods can transfer money to Kasikornbank current account no. 001-1-34567-0, under the name “Thai Red Cross Society for Disaster”.

Those wanting a receipt for their donation are asked to provide their name and house address, and type the words “To help PODUL typhoon victims” on a document and fax it to 02-2500312 or 02-652-4440.

Alternatively, the same request can be sent by email to pr-fund-rc@hotmail.com

Asked what assistance measures were being taken in Phuket to help flood victims, a staffer at the Thai Red Cross Phuket Chapter told The Phuket News today, “At this stage we are being asked to direct all donation to the national effort through the bank account.

“If that changes or any other developments occur, we will let people know through an announcemnt,” the staffer added.

For more information about the Thai Red Cross donations drive, call 02-2564440-3, 02-255 9911 or 02-251 1218.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snake on the beach! Burnt remains found in barrel? Bikers help kid in traffic! || September 4
Improving safety, targeting illegal operators top key needs for Chinese FITs, research reveals
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach
Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue

 

Phuket community
Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

No one ever died from "falling down" on a motorbike. Someone else was involved. Don'...(Read More)

Local polls likely 'early next year'

.."Local administrative organisations are structurally designed to function as independent ent...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

About what sustainable development is the Governor talking? I know it is fashion today to use the wo...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Thai's bailed him because he paid 400.000 bat, always money 1st. He should run for the border, i...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

With all the talk of "clear water (forgot polluted) and beautiful (trash-strewn) beaches, there...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 