Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims

PHUKET: The Thai Red Cross Society is calling for people to donate money to help victims suffering from floods in the North, Northeast and now upper Central Thailand caused by tropical storm Podul.

disasters

By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 September 2019, 03:11PM

Thousands have been displaced by the floods, with many losing their homes and forced into bankruptcy from crops being washed away or people unable to continue business. (See story here.)

The call of make donations comes as the upper areas of Thailand are expected to suffer more heavy rains as tropical storm Kajiki circles off the coast of Vietnam. (See story here.)

The floods have affected more than 380 business operators, causing damage of up to B133 million, reports the Ministry of Industry, which has announced measures to provide immediate assistance to affected business people and repair damaged utilities.

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit ordered all units under his ministry to assist people in flood-hit areas once the flood water recedes.

The seven measures taken by the Ministry of Industry will make it easier for flood-hit entrepreneurs to access financial sources from the Small And Medium Enterprise Development Bank (SME D Bank).

They will be offered suspension of principal payments for a maximum period of six months and can also seek emergency loans with an interest rate of 0.415% per month and Smart SME loans with a monthly interest rate of 0.55%, the minister explained.

New clients can seek loans of up to B500,000. The bank will also offer existing clients loans according to their previous loan contracts. They will be offered a suspension of payments for four months. Currently, 387 entrepreneurs have sought loans worth a total of B19mn, he added.

The Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) has also announced financial measures to help its flood-affected clients. The annual interest rate for loans granted to existing clients with damaged collateral will be 0% for the first four months. As for new clients or existing clients who wish to seek new loans, the bank will offer a special 3% interest rate for three years.

In cases of accidental death or permanent disability, the annual interest payment will be reduced to 0.01%. As for those with irreparable damage to their homes, their debts will be eliminated altogether, noted a report by NNT. (See report here.)

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s four rehabilitation measures focus on distributing survival kits to the victims, repairing damaged homes, identifying occupational needs and offering a moratorium period on debts to affected elderly and disabled citizens.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, warned the general public in flood-hit areas of water-borne illnesses caused by contamination of food and drinking water.

He urged people to clean themselves thoroughly after passing through areas of stagnant water to prevent gastrointestinal infections, diarrhea, leptospirosis and conjunctivitis.

People wanting to make a donation through the Thai Red Cross in order to help provide aid to those affected by the floods can transfer money to Kasikornbank current account no. 001-1-34567-0, under the name “Thai Red Cross Society for Disaster”.

Those wanting a receipt for their donation are asked to provide their name and house address, and type the words “To help PODUL typhoon victims” on a document and fax it to 02-2500312 or 02-652-4440.

Alternatively, the same request can be sent by email to pr-fund-rc@hotmail.com

Asked what assistance measures were being taken in Phuket to help flood victims, a staffer at the Thai Red Cross Phuket Chapter told The Phuket News today, “At this stage we are being asked to direct all donation to the national effort through the bank account.

“If that changes or any other developments occur, we will let people know through an announcemnt,” the staffer added.

For more information about the Thai Red Cross donations drive, call 02-2564440-3, 02-255 9911 or 02-251 1218.