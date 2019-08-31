Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

KHON KAEN: Several provinces in upper Thailand have been hard hit by heavy rain brought by the Podul tropical storm since last night, with Khon Kaen among the hardest hit.

weatherdisasters

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 31 August 2019, 04:32PM

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

Stranded family members wait for help in Non Sa-ard community in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province this morning (Aug 31). (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri

Floodwater was reported to be as high as three metres in some parts of the northeastern province.

Several areas have been submerged, especially Non Sawang and Non Sa-ard communities in tambon Nai Muang of Ban Pai district.

People thronged local roads, waiting for help from authorities after their houses were submerged overnight.

Some families were stranded and were waiting on their roofs.

The currents were strong and all types of vehicles were submerged.

Suparb Maungsri, 57, of None Sa-ard, said the floodwater had kept rising since 8pm Friday. As of 10am they had received no help.

“My family members and our neighbours have to stay on roofs. We urgent need help. Boats should be brought to take community people to stay Wat Chanprasit in Ban Pai municipality.

“The hardest hit area are people living in the municipality, as well as None Swang and None Sa-ard, totalling 1,000 households.

“This year, the flooded area has expanded, making the deluge the biggest in 40 years,” he added.

Ban Pai police have later helped people move their belongings from their houses in the municipality and evacuated some of them to dry areas.

