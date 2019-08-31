THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

KHON KAEN: Several provinces in upper Thailand have been hard hit by heavy rain brought by the Podul tropical storm since last night, with Khon Kaen among the hardest hit.

weatherdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 31 August 2019, 04:32PM

Stranded family members wait for help in Non Sa-ard community in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province this morning (Aug 31). (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri

Stranded family members wait for help in Non Sa-ard community in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province this morning (Aug 31). (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

A bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

« »

Floodwater was reported to be as high as three metres in some parts of the northeastern province.

Several areas have been submerged, especially Non Sawang and Non Sa-ard communities in tambon Nai Muang of Ban Pai district.

People thronged local roads, waiting for help from authorities after their houses were submerged overnight.

Some families were stranded and were waiting on their roofs.

The currents were strong and all types of vehicles were submerged.

Suparb Maungsri, 57, of None Sa-ard, said the floodwater had kept rising since 8pm Friday. As of 10am they had received no help.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“My family members and our neighbours have to stay on roofs. We urgent need help. Boats should be brought to take community people to stay Wat Chanprasit in Ban Pai municipality.

“The hardest hit area are people living in the municipality, as well as None Swang and None Sa-ard, totalling 1,000 households.

“This year, the flooded area has expanded, making the deluge the biggest in 40 years,” he added.

Ban Pai police have later helped people move their belongings from their houses in the municipality and evacuated some of them to dry areas.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Plain tobacco packaging mandatory from Sept 12
Fake News Center to open by Nov 1 at the latest
OCPB seizes e-cigarettes illegally sold online
Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company
Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala
Patong Beach re-opens with ‘safe zones’, dangerous surf warning remains
Phuket’s Thanyapura to open ‘active wellness’ resort in Sanya, China
Vietnam’s tourism faces over-tourism risks
Is a rebound in sight?
Floods from storm Podul ravage Roi Et
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners
Vachira Phuket Hospital boss explains call for donations for neurosurgery microscope
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Spicy salad blame game? A stormy weekend? Chinese arrivals up! || August 30
Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire
Phuket police nab armed drug dealers, users

 

Phuket community
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Bad guys ignore rules, good guys harassed endlessly with erred application of the law- the requireme...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

Was riding with friends ( plural), or just with 1 girlfriend? Did both or one of them notice the ca...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

It looks like both documents, TM30 by landlord and TM28 by foreigner (that sometimes are the same pe...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

I don't have a landlord. I do have a Thai wife and a yellow book...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Can you please update the article since this just made it more confusing. If a TM30 has been done do...(Read More)

Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire

Always that electrical short circuit 'believe/excuse'. Is it not about time that Phuket Off...(Read More)

Bangkok rated 47th safest city, Tokyo tops

Tokyo, Singapore, Osaka, nrs 1-2-3. I understood from international press reading that tourist city...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Foreigner has to report with TM 28 as Thai Landlords cant be trusted to report. If this is the case ...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

All we hear is THIS IS THE LAW so laws for foreigners are strictly enforced but laws for Thais are n...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

So, when a foreigner leases a house + land for 30+30 years, has he/she to report with a TM30 - or a ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 