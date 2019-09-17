THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Patong, Cherng Talay open donation centres to help flood victims

PHUKET: Patong Municipality along with Cherng Talay Municipality further north on Phuket’s west coast have both opened donation centres to receive relief aid items for flood victims in the Northeast.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 September 2019, 02:25PM

Six donation centres have been opened in Patong, including in front of Jungceylon and on Bangla Rd. Image: Patong Municipality

Cherng Talay Municipality will be accepting donations until 4:30pm this Friday (Sept 20). Image: Cherng Talay Municipality

Donations being accepted include dried foods, rice, basic medicines and any items in need by families affected by the devastating floods.

Patong Municipality has opened donation centres at six locations throughout the town:

- Patong Municipality Fire Department on Ratchaphata-nusorn Rd

- Banzaan Fresh Market

- Makro on Nanai Rd

- SuperCheap store on Phra Metta Rd

- in front of the Jungceylon shopping mall

- Bangla Rd

Donations at the Patong Fire Department are being accepted 24 hours, while the other locations will accept donations from 9am to 6pm.

Donations will be accepted until Saturday (Sept 21).

For more information, call the Patong Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division at 076-342600.

Cherng Talay Municipality is receiving donations at its main office on Srisoonthorn Rd from 8am to 4:30pm.

Donations will be accepted until 4:30pm this Friday (Sept 20).

For more information, call Cherng Talay Municipality at 076-324440 or 076-325225.

 

