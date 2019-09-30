Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has advised that sections of mains roads in the heart of Phuket Town will be closed to traffic this afternoon and evening (Sept 30) for a special Vegetarian Festival street procession to be held in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X).

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 September 2019, 12:01PM

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

A section of of Thalang Rd will be closed from 3pm to 7pm, while sections of Thepkrasattri Rd, Phuket Rd and Dibuk Rd will be closed from 5pm to 7pm, said the announcement.

“Please avoid certain roads and areas. We apologise for the inconvenience, but this is a Phuket Provincial Office event with devotees to honour the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.” one city official told The Phuket News this morning (Sept 30).

The procession will start at Queen Sirikit Park and continue to Saphan Hin. Staff and devotees from more than 30 shrines in Phuket are expected join the procession and a special blessings ceremony for His Majesty at Saphan Hin this evening.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome will arrive in Phuket today in place of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to attend the event. (See story here.)

PM Prayut was to arrive in Phuket to lead the special street procession today after he stopped by a booth highlighting the Phuket Vegetarian Festival at an exhibition held in front of Government House in Bangkok on his way to a Cabinet meeting earlier this month. Leading the Phuket delegation attending the booth was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. (See story here.)

Phuket City Police have issued a notice urging motorists to avoid certain roads and areas that will be closed to traffic this week while street processions are held for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival. (See story, with maps of the main street procession routes, here.)

The main street processions for this year’s festival began this morning with devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, starting at 8am, making their way to Saphan Hin.

For the official schedule for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival, click here.