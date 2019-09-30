THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty

Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has advised that sections of mains roads in the heart of Phuket Town will be closed to traffic this afternoon and evening (Sept 30) for a special Vegetarian Festival street procession to be held in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X).

transportcultureChinesepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 September 2019, 12:01PM

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

Devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, made their way to Saphan Hin this morning (Sept 30). Photo: Pookunjeen Phuket

« »

A section of of Thalang Rd will be closed from 3pm to 7pm, while sections of Thepkrasattri Rd, Phuket Rd and Dibuk Rd will be closed from 5pm to 7pm, said the announcement.

“Please avoid certain roads and areas. We apologise for the inconvenience, but this is a Phuket Provincial Office event with devotees to honour the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.” one city official told The Phuket News this morning (Sept 30).

The procession will start at Queen Sirikit Park and continue to Saphan Hin. Staff and devotees from more than 30 shrines in Phuket are expected join the procession and a special blessings ceremony for His Majesty at Saphan Hin this evening.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome will arrive in Phuket today in place of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to attend the event. (See story here.)

Laguna Golf Phuket

PM Prayut was to arrive in Phuket to lead the special street procession today after he stopped by a booth highlighting the Phuket Vegetarian Festival at an exhibition held in front of Government House in Bangkok on his way to a Cabinet meeting earlier this month. Leading the Phuket delegation attending the booth was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. (See story here.)

Phuket City Police have issued a notice urging motorists to avoid certain roads and areas that will be closed to traffic this week while street processions are held for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival. (See story, with maps of the main street procession routes, here.)

The main street processions for this year’s festival began this morning with devotees from the Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, starting at 8am, making their way to Saphan Hin.

For the official schedule for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smuggle drugs in food! Dismantling child sex ring! Horror crash spurs action? || September 30
Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards
Youth leaders arrive in Phuket for US-Asean Summit
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district
Horror crash spurs action
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean
Singaporean tourist rescued from drowning on Coral Island day trip
Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway
Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land
Bangkok condos to remain pricey despite new city plan
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail
Indonesian Navy tall ship makes port in Phuket
Phuket Vegetarian Festival to generate B2bn
Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival

 

Phuket community
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail

The thai 'Pretty' death scandal cast worldwide international spotlight on this so called mu...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Look at schools in Rawai, opposite Rawai Post office, the school in Phuket town, around corner of Im...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

The unnamed writer{as usual} of this opinion is complaining about not enough warnings about possible...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...many potential tourists think twice now before spending holiday money here and not go to Bangkok ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

'Sweeten' matters, minimise it, calling terrorists in southern provinces 'insurgents'...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

But i am sure that you Mr. Kurt never ever have done something wrong or stupid ur even illegal in yo...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Kurt it is just not my job to blame or judge others. Esp. because i am foreigner in a land where i d...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

no surprise happens everywhere in thailand.any school has the same young kids no license helmet wha...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

What looks like million dollar villas is what was erected. Meanwhile, another developer has clear...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

Well, GerryT81, I guess, after reading your reaction on 22 Sep. 20:18 hrs, regarding your experience...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show