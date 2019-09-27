Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: The Phuket City Traffic Police are urging motorists to avoid certain roads and areas that will be closed to traffic this week while street processions are held for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

transportcultureChinesepolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 September 2019, 09:00AM

Traffic Police are uging motorists to be wary of delays from the street processions being held for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

Traffic Police are uging motorists to be wary of delays from the street processions being held for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

The first street procession for this year’s nine-day festival will begin on Monday (Sept 30) with the first “Yew Keng” procession held at the Choor Su Gong Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, starting at 8am. (See story here.)

“We expect the processions to affect traffic. Processions may cause big traffic delays on many roads in Phuket Town, especially the processions along Phuket Rd,” said Lt Col Pongpob Prasoppichai, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket City Traffic Police.

“For safety, we will stop all traffic where necessary from passing any procession continuing along the road if we think it is not safe enough,” Col Pongpob added.

Other major roads to be affected include Thalang Rd and Yaowarat Rd, Col Pongpob said.

“Also, please be especially careful when driving on Thepkrasattri Rd on Tuesday morning when the Sapam Shrine procession takes place. The procession will start at 8am, and this is a very busy road,” he added.

Traffic Police officers have been assigned to direct traffic at key points along the procession route, Col Pongpob noted.

“As for police providing escorts for the procession, that will be the duty of Tourist Police, but if they request us to help, of course Traffic Police will be happy to oblige,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land
Bangkok condos to remain pricey despite new city plan
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail
Indonesian Navy tall ship makes port in Phuket
Phuket Vegetarian Festival to generate B2bn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beach plane photo crackdown? Medical tourist visas? Rescued from a well! || September 27
Ethanol tanker overturns, bursts into flames in Ayutthaya
Phuket’s oldest private hospital rebrands as Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief
Rescue workers save dog from drowning in Phuket well
Tourist Police officially open service centre at Karon Beach
Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case
Three districts in capital hit by toxic smog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Untangling this mess! Cannabis oil deliveries? Stricter big bike rules! || September 26
Phuket airport to be ‘more strict’ on beach-going photo-takers over safety

 

Phuket community
Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

Well, GerryT81, I guess, after reading your reaction on 22 Sep. 20:18 hrs, regarding your experience...(Read More)

Tourist Police officially open service centre at Karon Beach

Will tourists be able to go to the new tourist booth and complain about getting fleeced by the polic...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Wiesel, Pascale, Rene, the 3 of you should open eyes and blame parents, traffic police, and school d...(Read More)

South on alert as Songkhla faces worst haze crisis in three years

If NNT like to avoid the word 'Smog' as a attempt to 'talk down' the seriousness of...(Read More)

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

A lot of Officialdom bla bla. As Usual. Just proving their incompetence to stop it. But when are the...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

As Ms Naiyana spoke out, thais tend to look down on female and male service workers in bars, night c...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case

How can experienced 'Pretty', serving drinks to racers and business men in afternoon, gettin...(Read More)

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

The fires in the Amazon have been big news in recent weeks. Why is no one talking about the fact tha...(Read More)

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

What facilities doctors provide you when you have breathing problems due to the toxic smog outside? ...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables

@BenPendejo. We may guess that combining projects makes budgets smaller. That is swearing in a tha...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket