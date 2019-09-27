Traffic Police warn of road closures for Phuket Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: The Phuket City Traffic Police are urging motorists to avoid certain roads and areas that will be closed to traffic this week while street processions are held for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 September 2019, 09:00AM

Traffic Police are uging motorists to be wary of delays from the street processions being held for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

The first street procession for this year’s nine-day festival will begin on Monday (Sept 30) with the first “Yew Keng” procession held at the Choor Su Gong Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit, starting at 8am. (See story here.)

“We expect the processions to affect traffic. Processions may cause big traffic delays on many roads in Phuket Town, especially the processions along Phuket Rd,” said Lt Col Pongpob Prasoppichai, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket City Traffic Police.

“For safety, we will stop all traffic where necessary from passing any procession continuing along the road if we think it is not safe enough,” Col Pongpob added.

Other major roads to be affected include Thalang Rd and Yaowarat Rd, Col Pongpob said.

“Also, please be especially careful when driving on Thepkrasattri Rd on Tuesday morning when the Sapam Shrine procession takes place. The procession will start at 8am, and this is a very busy road,” he added.

Traffic Police officers have been assigned to direct traffic at key points along the procession route, Col Pongpob noted.

“As for police providing escorts for the procession, that will be the duty of Tourist Police, but if they request us to help, of course Traffic Police will be happy to oblige,” he said.