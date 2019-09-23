Kata Rocks
Phuket Vegetarian Festival schedule of events announced

Phuket Vegetarian Festival schedule of events announced

PHUKET: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival will get underway at sunset this Sunday (Sept 29) with participating Chinese shrines across the island raising Go Teng poles so that the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor Gods can descend from the heavens to take part in this year’s festival.

cultureChinesetourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 September 2019, 04:38PM

The official schedule of events is now available. Image: TAT Phuket

The official schedule of events is now available (Click to enlarge). Image: TAT Phuket

The first street procession for this year’s nine-day festival will begin next Monday (Sept 30) with the first “Yew Keng” procession held at the Choor Su Gong Shrine, better known as the Naka Shrine, in Wichit.

On Monday, devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums will lead the procession from the Choor Su Gong Shrine while many local residents and tourists are expected to line the streets to observe the procession. Devotees observing and taking part will be wearing white to represent the purification of taking part in the festival.

Among the many festivities to be observed are the bladed-ladder climbing and fire-walking purification ceremonies.

The fire-walking purification ceremonies will be held as follows:

Friday, Oct 4
20:09 Jui Tui Shrine
20:09 Jen Ong Shrine
20:30 Ban Tha Rue Shrine
20:45 Sapam Shrine
20:45 Yok Ke Keng Shrine
21:00 Sui Boon Tong Shrine
21:00 Tae Gun Shrine
21:00 Hai Yian Geng Shrine

Saturday, Oct 5
21:00 Tai Houd Tong Shrine
21:00 Bu Seng Tong Shrine

Sunday, Oct 6
14:00 Gim Su Ong Shrine
20:00 Bang Liao Shrine
20:00 Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine
20:09 Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine
20:30 Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine
20:30 Cherng Talay Shrine
20:15 Sheng Long Tong Shrine
20:09 Jong Nghi Tong Shrine
20:30 Choor Su Gong Shrine

Monday, Oct 7
15:00 Kathu Shrine
19:30 Bang Koo Shrine

The bladed-ladder climbing ceremonies will be held as follows:

Sunday, Oct 6
20:00 Bang Neow Shrine
20:00 Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine

Monday, Oct 7
20:00 Jen Ong Shrine

The street processions scheduled to be held after Monday are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct 1
6:30am – Bang Koo Shrine
6:45am – Sheng Leng Tong Shrine
8:00am – Sapam Shrine

Wednesday, Oct 2
7:00am – Tae Gun Shrine
7:09am – Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine (Samkong)
7:45am – Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach)
8:30am – Bu Seng Tong Shrine (Baan Kian)

Thursday, Oct 3
6:00am – Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine (Chalong)
6:30am – Jeng Ong Shrine (opposite Vachira Hospital)
6:45am – Sheng Leng Tong Shrine (Baan Mueng Mai)
7:00am – Ban Tha Rue Shrine
7:15am – Tae Gun Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Pasak)
4:45pm – Choor Su Gong Naka Shrine
6:45pm – Sapam Shrine

Friday, Oct 4
6:00am – Bang Neow Shrine
6:30am – Gim Su Ong Shrine (Baan Don)
7:00am – Cherng Talay Shrine
7:09am – Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (Ton Sai waterfall)
3:00pm – Tai Houd Tong Shrine (Surin Beach)

Saturday, Oct 5
6:30am – Gim Su Ong Shrine (Ban Don)
8:09am – Jui Tui Shrine

Sunday, Oct 6
7:00am – Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Mai Khao)
9:00am – Yok ke Keng Shrine (Soi Pha Niang)

Monday, Oct 7
6:45am – Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Khian)
7:00am – Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lo Rong)
8:00am – Bang Koo Shrine

To download the official Phuket Vegetarian Festival schedule, click here.

 

 

