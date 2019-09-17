Phuket Veg Fest catches PM’s eye at Government House

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha stopped by a booth highlighting the Phuket Vegetarian Festival at an exhibition held in front of Government House in Bangkok today to promote traditional festivals in Thailand before taking a packed lunch of local Phuket delicacies to a Cabinet meeting.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 September 2019, 03:00PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and the delegation from Phukte at at Government House today (Sept 17). Photo: PR Dept

One of the local Phuket dishes on display. Photo: PR Dept

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives a pinto containing local Phuket delicacies to take with him. Photo: PR Dept

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Phuket vegetarian Festival booth at Government House today (Sept 17). Photo: PR Dept

PM Prayut was inspecting displays at an event called “Public Relations Campaign to Conduct and Preserve Traditional Thai Festivals” at Government House at 9am today (Sept 17), when he stopped by the Phuket booth.

Attending the Phuket display were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket Chinese Shrines Association President Prasert Fakthongpon and Ministry of Culture Phuket office Chief Komart Pankeard.

On display at the booth were several vegetarian dishes popular during the festival as well as exhibits highlighting Phuket’s unique culture.

Governor Phakaphong gave the Prime Minister a pinto filled with local Phuket delicacies to take with him.

“Everyone should preserve good festivals in Thailand, so that the next generation will have good culture and festivals to enjoy as our legacy,” PM Prayut said.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival was listed by the Department of Culture Promotion last year as a festival of special cultural heritage.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 7.