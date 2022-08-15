Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

PHUKET: The outside lane on the road over Kata Hill (Route 4028) will be closed later this month so that power poles can be removed from beside the road, the Phuket Highways Office has announced.

By The Phuket News

Monday 15 August 2022, 08:47AM

The lane will be closed from 9am to 4pm on Aug 31, said a notice posted by the Phuket Info Center yesterday.

The section of lane to be closed is from km.1+575 to km.2+300 around the Khuan Sato curve, westbound heading from Chalong to Karon.

The Phuket Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The same section of road underwent closure on Aug 3 so that power poles could be removed.

The busy road remains damaged after heavy rain washed away support for pylons holding up the road in October 2020.

The Phuket Highways Office has maintained that the road is safe to use, despite the westbound section of the road being reduced to one lane.

The move to make progress on repairs to the road finally resumed this year after National Ombudsman Assoc Prof Issari Hunsajaroonroj inspected the road in person in November last year.

Following that visit, local government offices were asked in January to coordinate efforts to acquire land that will allow for a new road to be built for vehicles descending Kata Hill to make crossing the hill from Kata to Chalong safer.