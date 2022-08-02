Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass on the bypass road will be closed from 8:30am to 4:30pm today and tomorrow (Aug 2-3) so that workers can carry out repairs to pumps inside the tunnel.

transportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 09:16AM

The Darasamut Underpass will be closed while pump repairs are carried out. Image: Phuket Highways Office

The notice announcing the underpass closure. Image: Phuket Highways Office

The westbound lane over Kata Hill, from Chalong to Karon, will be closed on Wednesday while power poles are removed. Image: Phuket Highways Office

Yuttana Phithak, Director of Phuket Highways Office, announced the need to close the underpass late yesterday afternoon.

On behalf of the Phuket Highways Office, Mr Yuttana apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Mr Yuttana yesterday afternoon also announced the closure of the outside lane on the road over Kata Hill (Route 4028) tomorrow so that power poles can be removed from beside the road.

The section of lane to be closed, from 9am to 4pm, is from km.1+575 to km.2+300 around the Khuan Sato curve, westbound heading from Chalong to Karon.

Mr Yuttana again apologised for any inconvenience caused.

