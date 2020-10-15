Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

PHUKET: Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving westbound over Kata Hill after heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer westbound lane, leaving the road heavily damaged.

transportSafetyweather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 October 2020, 10:16AM

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

The outer part of the westbound lane has started to collapse.

The outer lane has been closed, allowing only one lane of traffic through from Chalong to Kata.

Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News this morning (Oct 15) that officers first noticed damage to the road on Saturday (Oct 10).

“The collapse now stretches about 50 metres along the outer westbound lane of the road. Heavy rain washed away the earth supporting the road, leading to the collapse,” he said.

“Officers from Rawai Municipality have already closed the lane off with traffic cones. At this stage, only one lane of the road is open to traffic, and we will ask for emergency funds to repair the collapsed area,” Mr Somwang added.

“In the next fiscal year, we will ask for a maintenance budget especially for this area,” he said.

“Please drive carefully on the road, we will repair it as soon as possible,” Mr Somwang urged.