Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

PHUKET: Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving westbound over Kata Hill after heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer westbound lane, leaving the road heavily damaged.

transportSafetyweather
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 October 2020, 10:16AM

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Heavy rains washed away the earth supporting the outer lane, leading to the outer part of the lane to collapse. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

« »

The outer part of the westbound lane  has started to collapse.

The outer lane has been closed, allowing only one lane of traffic through from Chalong to Kata.

Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News this morning (Oct 15) that officers first noticed damage to the road on Saturday (Oct 10). 

“The collapse now stretches about 50 metres along the outer westbound lane of the road. Heavy rain washed away the earth supporting the road, leading to the collapse,” he said.

Oak Maedow Phuket

“Officers from Rawai Municipality have already closed the lane off with traffic cones. At this stage, only one lane of the road is open to traffic, and we will ask for emergency funds to repair the collapsed area,” Mr Somwang added.

“In the next fiscal year, we will ask for a maintenance budget especially for this area,” he said.

“Please drive carefully on the road, we will repair it as soon as possible,” Mr Somwang urged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 15 October 2020 - 10:55:55 

Another piece of Thai ,engineering,...LOL...normally you use press piles here to support the road at outer edge....but hey in LOS earth will do it..simply ridiculous...would be interesting to see the tender for this road.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Normal the rule for Phuket Veg Fest
Six jailed over Lunlabelle death
COVID-19 batters Phuket tax revenues
Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell
Hostage drama over Phuket drugs arrest ends peacefully
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters march in Bangkok! Electrical fire on Bangla? || October 14
Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong
Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire
Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide
Thailand to make and supply AstraZeneca COVID jab
Large crowds flock to pay respects to King Rama IX
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains boost Phuket reservoirs! Soi Dog founder recognised! || October 13
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused as participant becomes ill
Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs
Cabinet to visit Phuket

 

Phuket community
Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Oh, and (keeping this vague) there have already for a long time been plenty of 'encounters' ...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

Another piece of Thai ,engineering,...LOL...normally you use press piles here to support the road at...(Read More)

Claiming COVID-19 ‘immunity,’ Trump ready for election fight

Geez another pointless Tump article. There are more articles about Trump than Thailand. Is this an A...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Yup. Citizens peacefully exercising their inalienable right to free speech constitutes an emergency....(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

k...you have to consult each individual rental agreement, so your query is irrelevant and adds nothi...(Read More)

COVID-19 batters Phuket tax revenues

Here again we see the governments amazingly generous (not) COVID concessions in action. Deferred pay...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

All I saw on the news was peaceful protest and no 'obstruction', just 3 fingered salutes- th...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

When a fire destroys a insured shop full with merchandise, than paying the shop rent stops, insuran...(Read More)

Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide

It is clear that the retaining wall has not been designed and constructed the way it should have bee...(Read More)

Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs

As we see now, tens of thousands thai workers left Phuket, millions of tourists have not been on Phu...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Kvik Phuket
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand

 