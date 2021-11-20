BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

PHUKET: National Ombudsman Assoc Prof Issari Hunsajaroonroj has instructed the Phuket office of the Highways Department to expedite its project to make the road over Kata Hill, from Chalong to Kata, safer following the outside lane collapsing in October last year.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 November 2021, 05:51PM

The state of the road after subsidence caused the road to partially collapse last year. Photo: Phathada Sae-Lim / Facebook

Assoc Prof Issari inspected the state of the road yesterday (Nov 19), accompanied by Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Luedwonghat and his superior Yasin Chonpatathip, Director of the Office of Highways Region 17, along with Suebpong Paisanwattana, Director of the Office of Safety Administration.

Phuket Highways Office Chief Mr Samak in April this year assured motorists that the road is safe to use, despite the westbound section of the road being reduced to one lane.

Yesterday, Mr Samak explained that his office had reduced the westbound traffic to one lane for safety. Reflective markers and warning signs had been installed, and a non-slip surface had been added to the steep downhill section of the westbound lane for added safety, he said.

However, accidents still occurred on the downhill section, Mr Samak admitted, but noted that most accidents were attributed to motorists driving too fast.

Regardless, national Ombudsman Mr Issari pointed out that his office had received a formal complaint about the dangerous state of the road, and instructed Mr Samak to ensure that the required budgets were sought in order to improve safety at the dangerous site, locally called “Sator Curve”.

The Phuket Highways Office is to install additional reflective markers and warning signs advising drivers of the sharp curve ahead and the steep downhill slope ahead.

“The Phuket Highways Office is also to engage with the relevant agencies to integrate solutions to prevent risks that may arise from road subsidence; for example, strict checking of the weight of trucks and other heavy vehicles that are using the road over the hill,” he said.

“Alternative routes for tour buses and other vehicles that are too heavy to use the road over the hill, as well as regular motorists and tourists should be identified to reduce accidents and the loss of life,” Mr Issari said.

Kurt | 21 November 2021 - 15:16:46 

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Official cares. They even keep the muliti million thb automatic speed registration/speed ticketing system out of order. Until now it was only good for the comission practice.

Kurt | 21 November 2021 - 15:12:10 

@JohnC:  ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple  (non) driving lessons, the idiote 5km speed driving exame at a smal mini park road setting. The 'I first' mentality while driving. The absence of being able to anticipate on traffic situations, ( busy on the road, wet roads).  Absolute not knowing what 'speeding' means. To many drive faster than ...

JohnC | 21 November 2021 - 10:03:30 

Can't teach common sense to stupid people. Like nearly all roads on Phuket, they are only dangerous because the locals can't seem to drive or ride anything sensibly or safely. Why is that??

Fascinated | 20 November 2021 - 22:14:15 

'Most accidents were attributed to motorists driving too fast' So not accidents but crashes due to negligence. We really need to ditch the word 'accident' and call these  what they are.

Foot | 20 November 2021 - 21:31:01 

He "... noted that most accidents were attributed to motorists driving too fast..."  The real cause id no enforcement of all the various driving laws.

Kurt | 20 November 2021 - 18:08:01 

Isn't funny that the National Ombudsman is coming to look at a piece of Phuket road what is already more than 1 year a dangerous stretch for speeding thai people?  Why so far mr Samak didn't repair that stretch of road during the 13 months time behind us?

 

