Jimi Sandhu killer killed in plane crash

PHUKET: Gene Lahrkamp, wanted for slaying Indian gangster Jimi Sandhu in Phuket in February, has died in a small plane crash in Canada, reports the Vancouver Sun.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 May 2022, 09:32AM

Photo: Handout via Vancouver Sun

Lahrkamp, 36, was among four people who died in the crash in northwestern Ontario last week, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Lahrkamp along with fellow Canadian national Matthew Dupre were wanted for shooting dead Sandhu in an assassination carried out in Rawai on Feb 4.

The two men, both ex-Canadian military, were soon identified as the killers and Interpol Red Notices for their arrest were issued.

Dupre was arrested in Edmonton, Alberta, on Feb 20, and is being held in detention by the Alberta Court, pending a request for extradition to Thailand, while Larhkamp remained at large.

Larhkamp’s body was recovered from the crash site near Sioux Lookout, Ontario, on Apr 30. He was one of two British Columbia men facing murder and conspiracy charges in gang-linked violence killed in the plane crash, the Vancouver Sun noted.

Duncan Bailey, 37, linked to the Independent Soldiers gang, also died in the crash. He had been out on bail on a conspiracy to commit murder charge related to a Vancouver shooting on Oct 6, 2020, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The four were travelling in a four-seater Piper PA 28-140.

Ontario Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the flight, while the Transportation Safety Board also has a probe into why the plane went down, the Vancouver Sun reported.