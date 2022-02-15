BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Interpol issues Red Notices for Canadians over gangster’s murder in Phuket

BANGKOK: Interpol has issued two “Red Notices” calling for the arrest for a pair of Canadians over the murder of an Indian gangster outside a luxury villa on Phuket island.

By AFP

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 05:14PM

Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre (left) and Gene Karl Lahrkamp are wanted for the murder of Jimi Singh Sandhu in Phuket province early this month. Photos: Supplied

Jimi ‘Slice’ Sandhu ‒ whose nickname comes from a distinctive scar on his face ‒ was gunned down on Feb 5 after having flown in on a private jet from Malaysia last month, according to police and local media reports.

Following a police investigation, Interpol issued non-binding “red notices” for Canadian citizens Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre and Gene Karl Lahrkamp, both 36, in connection with Sandhu’s murder.

“I think this case is unique,” said Pol Maj Gen Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the foreign affairs division of the Royal Thai Police, confirming the Interpol notices issued late Monday.

“This is not just a hit and run, they have masterminded it, they would have someone who supported them in Canada and Thailand,” he told AFP, adding the investigation into the death of the 32-year-old was ongoing.

He said police were gathering biological and ballistic evidence, in addition to investigating how the gunmen obtained weapons.

The two suspects ‒ described by Interpol as armed and dangerous ‒ left Thailand on Feb 6, according to the international agency’s notice.

Police obtained CCTV footage showing two unidentified men jumping from bushes near the beachside villa to open fire on Sandhu before fleeing into the night.

Interpol also said the suspects taped a GPS device to the victim’s car ahead of the shooting.

Pol Maj Gen Hassiri said Thai officers were working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“We learned from the Royal Canadian Police that Jimi ‘Slice’ Sandhu was involved in criminal activity,” Pol Maj Gen Hassiri said, without giving further details.

Canadian media has reported Sandhu was deported from the country in 2016 over a string of criminal offences.

He resurfaced when he was detained by officials over a ketamine factory in the southern Indian state of Goa in 2018, local outlets said.

Canada and Thailand have an agreement to provide mutual assistance, including extradition, in criminal cases.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

