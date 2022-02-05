Canadian gunned down at Phuket resort

PHUKET: Police are investigating a planned attack that saw a Canadian man gunned down dead at a resort in Rawai last night (Feb 4).

murderhomicidedeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 February 2022, 01:25PM

Police at the scene of the slaying this morning (Feb 5). Photo: Chalong Police

Police at the scene of the slaying this morning (Feb 5). Photo: Chalong Police

More than 20 bullet casings were recovered at the scene. Photo: Chalong Police

Police at the scene of the slaying this morning (Feb 5). Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Police were called to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket on Wiset Rd after a maid who came to clean the man’s accommodation discovered the body at about 6:30am.

The man’s bullet-riddled body was found on the ground beside a red MG car in the car park area beside the building where he was staying.

Officers identified the man by his Canadian passport, issued in Saskatoon, as Mandeep Singh, 31, born in Chennai, India.

However, among the man’s belongings police found a Quebec driver’s licence issued to Amarjit Singh Sindu, 33, registered as living at an address in Montreal.

Chalong Police reported that CCTV footage at the resort showed Mr Singh pull up in front of the building in the red MG car at about 10:30pm last night.

As he got out of the car two men jumped out from the bushes and opened fire.

They kept shooting until Mr Singh hit the ground.

Mr Singh was shot 10 times in the attack. Many bullet casings were found at the scene, police reported.

Police are continuing their investigation into the slaying.